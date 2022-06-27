Man pleads guilty to assault in murder-attempt case
Warren Miller, once accused of attempted murder, has pleaded guilty to second-degree assault/strangulation, as well as to second-degree assault on a peace officer.
Miller was arrested in August 2021, on accusations he assaulted his estranged wife and choked her into unconsciousness at their Delta home, only feet from where their young daughter slept. The couple’s landlord heard screams and called the Delta Police Department.
When officers arrived, the landlord informed them he’d glimpsed the woman through a window “being choked out.”
Police battered their way inside with a sledgehammer the landlord handed over. They reported finding Miller on top of the woman, who was facedown.
One of the responding officers testified at an October hearing that he thought the woman was dead — there was “zero movement” and her face was “purple.”
The woman revived at the scene and was taken to the hospital, where she later told officers she thought she was going to die.
Police testified that they had to taser Miller. They also said that he flipped around and kicked one of them.
Miller recently pleaded guilty to the two assault charges, both class-4 felonies. All other counts are to be dismissed.
Miller agreed that he was subject to an aggravated sentencing range due to his criminal history, however, the agreement caps any prison time to 16 years and the sentence is open to the court, which can impose anything from probation to prison.
Sentencing is set for Sept. 1.
New case delays sentencing in stabbing
Andrew Valencia’s sentencing hearing is on hold until July 11, after a new case interfered with proceedings.
Valencia previously pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and to felony menacing, over a March, 2021 stabbing in a South Cascade Avenue parking lot. He reportedly stabbed a man after the man’s girlfriend, who was angry over a past incident, saw Valencia and made a gesture. Valencia yelled back and began arguing with the other man before coming out of his vehicle and stabbing him, police said.
Valencia was to be sentenced Monday, June 27, in that case and others that were part of the same plea deal. However, he was recently accused of violating a protection order and of telephone harassment as acts of domestic violence.
Deputy District Attorney Ian Fowler said that clouds the existing plea agreement, because although community corrections was recommended, commcorr will not accept someone with an active case. Fowler asked the court to continue sentencing.
Valencia’s public defender said although he had anticipated the new allegations could get in the way of the plea agreement, Valencia already has a bed date set at a commcorr in Sterling, which is open for him on July 17. He wanted more time to “iron out” the new matter, the attorney said, asking either to proceed with sentencing, or to have the case reset as soon as possible.
The matter then was continued until July 11.