Attempted murder charges filed in Paonia shooting
Formal attempted murder and assault charges have been filed against a Paonia man accused of shooting another man earlier this month.
Henry Russell, 35, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon, according to Delta Combined Court records. Russell also faces a sentencing enhancement of violent crime causing serious bodily injury that could increase the penalties if he is convicted of the charged offenses.
Bond was set at $100,000, cash-only.
According to an arrest affidavit, Russell had an ongoing dispute with another Paonia man that stretched back a few years, which had begun when the other man kept Russell’s wallet and the money in it. Russell in turn then stole things from the man while he was out of the country, the affidavit says.
In early October, the other man was walking into Paonia when Russell allegedly pulled alongside him and opened fire, wounding him in the neck. The man got a ride with another motorist and made his way toward the Paonia Police Department; a witness on the road later told authorities Russell’s truck drove toward town, too.
Once in Paonia, Russell reportedly pulled up near the injured man again, as he attempted to reach the police station’s back door. The man was found later near the Paradise Theater and transported for treatment; he has since been released from the hospital.
Russell is scheduled to appear in court Friday to have further hearings set in his case.
Man set for prelim in meth case
Kyle Beveridge, arrested mid-month after Delta police reported finding a large quantity of methamphetamine stashed in his home, is now formally charged with distribution of a controlled substance.
Beveridge, 34, was also charged with three counts of drug possession and with a single count of possession of a weapon by a previous offender.
A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 3 to weigh whether there is sufficient probable cause for the case to proceed.
The Delta Police Department reportedly found nearly 80 grams of meth and about 3 grams of heroin after officers executed a search warrant at Beveridge’s home. A large bag of suspected meth was found hidden within an old radio console and investigators also recovered more than $5,000 in cash, baggies and a handgun, according to an arrest affidavit.
That document says Beveridge told officers he was not dealing drugs, but that what they found was intended for personal use.
Man charged with menacing after barricade incident
Justin Ritter, accused of pointing a gun at two people, has been formally charged with two counts of felony menacing.
Ritter is also charged with possession of a weapon by a previous offender and faces four sentencing enhancements of “habitual criminal.”
Ritter allegedly accosted a woman with whom he had a child and another person on Oct. 13 in Delta, then fled and locked himself into an apartment unit, refusing police commands to come out. Ritter was arrested several hours later, after tear gas was deployed into the unit.
Multiple charges filed in chase that ended in canal crash
Raul Coronado-Gonzalez, arrested after crashing a vehicle into an irrigation canal while reportedly fleeing Delta County deputies Oct. 7, was hit with 10 charges in the case.
Coronadao-Gonzalez, 28, is charged with vehicular eluding, a felony, and the misdemeanor offenses of criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, obstructing government operations and driving under restraint.
He is also charged with traffic offenses: reckless driving, speeding and three counts of failure to stop at a stop sign.
A setting hearing was slated for Nov. 4.
A woman riding with him Oct. 7, Natalie Svensson, has not been charged in the case, but was arrested on a September warrant alleging identity theft, theft, violation of bail conditions, criminal possession of a financial device and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device.
Formal charges are pending on the warrant. Svensson was set to appear in court Oct. 29.
Coronado-Gonzalez and Svensson each have several other cases in Delta.
On Oct. 7, the two were together at the Delta City Market where Svensson was attempting to take items from the store, an arrest affidavit alleges. Deputies came to the scene in hopes of being able to arrest Coronado-Gonzalez on outstanding warrants, but he and Svensson were able to drive away.
The ensuing chase reached speeds in excess of 100 mph and Coronado-Gonzalez nearly caused several crashes, the arresting officer alleged.
Coronado-Gonzalez was captured after driving into a field and crashing into an irrigation canal.
