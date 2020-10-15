MCSO seizes pot in Naturita
Montrose County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized a reported 53 mature marijuana plants from a home on Adams Street in Naturita on Wednesday.
Deputies on the West End developed enough information to support a search warrant at the home, Sheriff Gene Lillard said. The case has been referred to the District Attoney’s Office for possible filing of charges, but no arrests have been made.
Marijuana is legal in Colorado, but no more than 12 plants may be grown at a residence and cultivating marijuana for sale requires licensing.
The recent seizure is separate from the pot grow and butane hash oil extraction lab the MCSO busted last month, also on Adams Street, from which 29 plants were recovered. The September bust is further separate from an August case that saw a man arrested on allegations of felony marijuana cultivation in the West End.
Robbery suspect remains in Kansas for now
Donald Edward Labarr III, suspected in a gas station robbery here, remains in Kansas awaiting sentencing on charges filed in that state.
Labarr allegedly entered the Golden Gate fueling station on South Townsend Avenue in late August, displaying a gun in his waistband, and demanded money. He is also suspected of attempting to rob a gas station in LaPlata County and another within the city limits of Durango. Labarr was further suspected of taking a family member’s vehicle and a handgun in an earlier Montrose County case.
He was arrested in Kansas about a day after the reported robbery. According to the 7th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Labarr is to be sentenced on Kansas charges Oct. 23. After he is sentenced, he will face extradition to Montrose and LaPlata County. It is not known whether he will waive extradition.
New status conference in 2017 murder case
Karsten Persson, suspected of murdering his mother, has been set for a status conference Jan. 4, 2021.
Persson is accused of beating to death Liv Åse Wall Persson, 71, nearly three years ago, as she slept in her Montrose home. He was arrested later in Ohio and brought back to Montrose, where he was charged with first-degree murder.
According to previous testimony, Persson believed his mother and brother were manufacturing the chemical benzene and poisoning him with it. A police detective also testified that Persson had in 2015 attempted to cross into Syria with a suitcase of silver to join ISIS, which landed him on an FBI watchlist.
Persson has since been deemed legally incompetent for trial.
Trial set in murder-attempt case
Frankie Lopez, charged with attempted first-degree murder in a February home invasion case, is set for a jury trial starting in mid-December.
Lopez allegedly forced his way inside the home on Lincoln Road where a former girlfriend was staying, aimed a rifle at a man there and pulled the trigger twice. The gun did not go off and the other man shoved the gun away, then he and a roommate fought off Lopez, investigators said.
Lopez was later arrested by multiple agencies as he drove down Colorado 62.
He is charged with attempted first-degree murder; first-degree burglary-armed with explosives or weapon; first-degree burglary involving assault or menacing; three counts of felony menacing; one count of first-degree criminal trespass; violating a protection order and violating bond in two prior cases.
Lopez’s trial in a 2019 trespass case is set for Dec. 8 — 10. The murder-attempt trial is set for Dec. 14 — 18.
Plea hearing set in 2019 Alta robbery case
Tristan Billingsley, the suspected gunman in the 2019 of the Alta convenience store robbery, has been set for a plea hearing Dec. 1.
Billingsley is charged with aggravated robbery, menacing and theft, which he denies.
He is suspected of entering the gas station in July 2019, brandishing a gun and giving the clerk “8 seconds” to hand over as much cash as possible and of then splitting that money with two accomplices, with whom he is accused of plotting the robbery to help pay off a bar tab.
The other two men, Paydon Boyle and Joseph Charron, ultimately pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated robbery.
Boyle was sentenced in September to two years of supervised probation as a condition of a deferred judgment. Charron’s plea agreement calls for probation and he is to be sentenced Nov. 30.
