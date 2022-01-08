Tre Richardson, who is accused of forcing his way into a Montrose home on Nov. 19, 2021 and demanding that a woman visiting there come with him, has been charged formally with first-degree burglary-assault/menace.
Richardson was initially arrested on suspicion of kidnapping the woman, who was found safe after a two-day search. Richardson was tracked to a home in the Clifton area, where Grand Junction and Mesa County authorities deployed SWAT teams and arrested him.
According to his arrest warrant, Richardson came uninvited to a Montrose home on South San Juan Avenue and began knocking and kicking the door, while yelling for the woman. The homeowner tried to stand between Richardson and the woman and later told police that Richardson had reached around her and grabbed the woman by the arm, stepping into the home to do so.
Richardson has also been charged with third-degree assault-reckless/caused injury; reckless child abuse — no injury and criminal mischief, as acts of domestic violence.
Richardson is due in Montrose Combined Court on Jan. 13.
Charges filed in December hotel assault caseGabriel Rice, accused of choking a woman police had to rescue by entering a hotel window, has been charged formally with second-degree assault and other offenses.
Rice was arrested Dec. 18, 2021. His arrest affidavit states Rice and the woman were arguing over whether a friend of Rice’s could stay in the hotel room with them. The friend alleged that during the argument, Rice threatened to stab the woman and followed her into the bathroom where he shoved her against the fixtures. The friend went to call police.
When they arrived, Rice allegedly prevented them from coming inside. Officers saw the woman lying on the bed and one heard her whisper for help. One officer held a Taser on Rice while others entered through the window to help the woman.
They alleged Rice had attempted to tear the webbing of the woman’s mouth by putting his fist down her throat and also said in the affidavit they found fingerprints around her neck.
Rice is also charged with attempted second-degree assault; attempted second-degree assault-strangulation; menacing, false imprisonment and obstructing a peace officer.
He is next due in court on Jan. 27. Rice remained in custody Friday on a $60,000 bond.
Spray-painting spree brings burglary chargesTroy Gonzales, accused of entering Montrose residences last November and vandalizing them with spray paint, was charged Wednesday with first-degree burglary and three counts of criminal mischief, two of which are charged at the felony level because of the dollar amount of damage alleged.
Gonzales is also charged with second-degree arson, according to court records. He is free on bond.
On Nov. 27, Montrose Police Department officers began fielding calls about a man who was spray painting a vehicle at a residence on Centennial Drive and who left when the homeowner drew a weapon.
When they arrived, officers found a spray paint can in the driveway. They were told that a man, later identified as Gonzales, walked into the living room with a spray paint can, per an arrest affidavit. The man then stabbed the can and held it to his face. At that point, one of the residents grabbed a gun and told the man to leave.
One officer remained on the scene, investigating, while the other began looking for the suspect.
The home’s kitchen floor, ceiling, couch, coffee table and carpeting had been heavily spray-painted.
Another call came in from the 700 block of South Eighth Street. The caller said that a man matching the suspect’s description had come to the door, covered in black paint. Officers in the area spotted Gonzales in a nearby yard, with paint on his clothes.
He allegedly ran when the police approached, then barricaded himself inside of a home, whose owner raced outside. She reported Gonzales had kicked in her door and presented with a knife and a can of paint before telling her he was being framed for kidnapping. She said Gonzales had cut his wrist.
Police were unable to locate the knife, the affidavit says, but Gonzales emerged from the home after about 10 minutes and was detained.
As officers heard from the woman, a man staying a few doors down reported the same suspect had kicked in the door. Then, in full view of the man and his wife, the suspect walked into the kitchen, rooted through the cabinets and, upon finding bleach, drank it, per the affidavit.
Still another neighbor reported someone had broken into her garage and tried to set it on fire. An officer located paint inside the garage that he said matched the paint on Gonzales’ shirt. Based on that and his proximity to the garage, the arresting officer found probable cause to allege Gonzales had set the fire.
