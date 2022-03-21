Prelim set in robbery case in which alleged victims were bound
Marcelino Madrid-Rivera, accused with two others in a home-invasion style robbery on Ida Road, was on Thursday formally charged.
According to court records, Madrid-Rivera is charged with aggravated robbery, felony menacing, impersonating a peace officer, tampering with evidence and false imprisonment.
He was arrested Feb. 26, along with Jose Madrid and Sergio Arellano-Torres, who were charged with similar offenses. The men deny the allegations.
Madrid-Rivera is set for a preliminary hearing March 30, at which the court will consider whether there is enough probable cause for his case to proceed.
Sheriff’s investigators allege the three suspects went to the Ida Road home, pretending to be police officers as they shouted at the door, and that, in separate encounters, they tied up a man at the residence and a teenage girl inside.
Another person staying on the property in a camp trailer witnessed men banging on the door and shouting; he called 911 when he thought he heard a gun being cocked.
Affidavits say deputies used the department’s K9 to find Madrid-Rivera, Madrid and Arellano-Torres hiding in nearby fields. They recovered a gun and a hat with a mask attached, according to those documents.
Arellano-Torres reportedly told investigators he’d driven to the home to work on its bathroom, but as he pulled up, a man pointed a gun at him, ordered him onto the ground and tied him up. Arellano-Torres said he got loose and ran away to hide, per the affidavits.
Woman charged with drug distribution over alleged fentanyl
Mariah J. Wilkes, who was arrested Feb. 2, has been charged formally with drug distribution, as well as with money laundering, according to court records. Wilkes is also accused as a special offender, which means that if she is convicted as such, she could receive a stiffer sentence.
Wilkes allegedly assisted a man who was later federally indicted on drug-trafficking charges. Her arrest affidavit alleges Wilkes sold 198 grams of methamphetamine and 11 grams of fentanyl to a drug task force confidential source.
The document also alleges the indicted suspect had communicated over text and phone with Wilkes concerning heroin, meth and fentanyl.
An app and wire transfers were allegedly used to move money from drug sales.
Wilkes’ next court date is April 14.
Man pleads in arson case
Steven L. Gonzales, accused last year of setting a mobile home on fire, is set for sentencing in April, after pleading guilty to second-degree arson.
Montrose Combined Court records show that Gonzales also pleaded guilty in two other cases to misdemeanor drug offenses. Sentencing has been set for April 25.
In April 2021, two women living at a mobile home on 6115 Road reported to sheriff’s deputies that Gonzales had lit an armchair on fire. One of the women attempted to extinguish the flames with a mop, but they spread, and she rushed to help her mobility-impaired sister out of the home, an arrest affidavit says.
Gonzales was found in a nearby yard and detained.
Guilty plea in cocaine trafficking case
Bernardo Ontiveros-Aguero, arrested in 2021 after a drug task force agent watched him sell cocaine, has pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance. He is to be sentenced on the class-2 drug felony April 18, court records show.
Ontiveros-Aguero was initially charged as a special offender and with class-1 drug felony possession.
He was arrested in February 2021, after an investigation that began the year prior.
The 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force agents at the time alleged he’d conducted a drug sale with one of their confidential informants in a Montrose parking lot. When they searched his vehicle, they found slightly less than a half-kilo of cocaine, his arrest affidavit stated.