Second-degree murder charged in shooting
Mark G. Miller was charged formally with second-degree murder in the Sept. 5 shooting death of Jonas Najar Jr., according to Montrose Combined Court records.
Second-degree murder charged in shooting
Mark G. Miller was charged formally with second-degree murder in the Sept. 5 shooting death of Jonas Najar Jr., according to Montrose Combined Court records.
A passerby found Najar dead near his vehicle on O74 Road Sept. 5.
Miller is accused of shooting him during an encounter earlier that morning. According to his arrest affidavit, Miller said he encountered Najar while walking his dog. He later alleged to investigators that the other man got out of his truck and assaulted him. Miller left the scene and called 911 from his home; he later walked out of the residence to meet authorities.
Miller is free on bond and, over the objections of Najar’s family, was allowed to travel out of state for limited work as a flight instructor.
Miller is due in court Jan. 12.
Hearing set in Egnar shooting case
Bernard Pospeck, who allegedly targeted another man in an August shooting, is set for a dispositional hearing Dec. 6.
Pospeck, 63, is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree assault; two counts of felony menacing and violating a protection order.
Pospeck allegedly opened fire on a vehicle carrying a juvenile, as well as a man with whom Pospeck had past disagreements.
An arrest affidavit said the vehicle was traveling on Colorado 141 in Egnar, rural San Miguel County, when Pospeck allegedly ran from behind a shed and flew an obscene gesture at it while holding a rock.
The driver backed up to speak to Pospeck about the rude gestures, then watched him run into home and come out with either a shotgun or muzzleloader, Deputy Charles Krueger wrote in the affidavit.
Pospeck allegedly fired a shot at the vehicle, in so doing “manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life,” while also placing the vehicle occupants in fear of imminent injury or death by a deadly weapon, the deputy wrote.
The man in the vehicle told Krueger that he saw the wad fly out of the gun. He and the youth drove away to call authorities from a safer location.
Krueger also learned that Pospeck was barred by Montezuma County Court order from having a firearm or other weapon.
The SMCSO’s initial information, reported in August, was that the youth’s vehicle was fired upon after he came to Pospeck’s property to view a trailer that was for sale.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.