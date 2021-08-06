Compiled by Katharhynn Heidelberg
Arraignment set in Delta stabbing case
Deshane Wall, accused of stabbing his brother during a fight, was charged formally with first-degree assault and second-degree assault.
Arraignment is set for Oct. 18 in Delta County Court.
In July, Wall was traveling with his brother and a woman through the area when he allegedly became angry about the amount of time the woman, whom he had once dated, was spending talking to his brother.
The woman pulled over on U.S. 50 within Delta County and the brothers got out, fighting by the side of the road.
Wall allegedly stabbed his brother during the fracas and is also accused of cutting the woman’s face.
Formal charges in April shooting incident
Juan Escarcega-Hernandez, accused of firing upon the vehicle in which his girlfriend was riding, was charged formally with first-degree assault; felony menacing; prohibited use of a weapon, and non-injury child abuse, according to Montrose Combined Court records.
He is due in court Aug. 19, at which time he may request a preliminary hearing to be set.
In April, Escarcega-Hernandez called police to allege his children had been left home alone, but his girlfriend called to ask for a civil standby so she could retrieve her children. The next call was that of shots fired in the area.
Escarcega-Hernandez allegedly shot at the truck his girlfriend was in, sending her ducking for cover.
Officers alleged in an arrest affidavit that the defendant had admitted to opening fire as he chased the truck down the street in order to scare others and also admitted to fetching another gun when he ran out of ammo.
Escarcega-Hernandez reportedly told police he’d shot into the ground because the vehicle kept coming toward him.
Man accused in MMH scissors attack is charged with assault
Johnathan Pringle, accused of attacking hospital staff and visitors with scissors, was charged formally with three counts of second-degree assault and with felony menacing.
Pringle is due in court Aug. 19.
On July 9, he allegedly entered Montrose Memorial Hospital, accessed the admissions area and used a pair of scissors to first menace an employee before jabbing her with the blades. Pringle also allegedly injured a woman who intervened, as well as her husband, who was registering at the hospital for surgery.
Pringle was arrested after hospital security tasered him.
Trial set in cocaine case
Bernardo Ontiveros-Aguero, accused of bringing cocaine to Montrose, is set for a trial next January.
Ontiveros-Aguero is charged with possession of a controlled substance as a class-1 drug felony and also as a class-2 drug felony, according to court records. He is charged as a special offender, which could increase his sentence if he is convicted.
Ontiveros-Aguero’s trial is set to begin Jan. 11, 2022.
He was arrested in February, following an investigation that began the prior year. Task force agents allegedly observed him conducting a drug sale with one of their confidential informants and made their move.
With his permission, they searched his vehicle and found slightly less than half a kilo of cocaine, according to allegations in his arrest affidavit.
Man fined over incident aboard parked plane
Kent Eddy, who was cited into court in March over his conduct aboard a plane prior to take-off, resolved his case June 1, case records show.
Eddy, who had been cited for third-degree assault and disorderly conduct, pleaded to misdemeanor-3 harassment and disorderly conduct. He was fined $300 and assessed a court fee of $100.
The citation issued alleged that in March, Eddy, of Hotchkiss, who then worked for the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, tried to board a plane while intoxicated, then kept removing his mask to drink his beverage. When the airline booted him, Eddy grabbed the aircraft door and the door struck a flight attendant, according to Montrose County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.