Man sentenced in arson, trespass case
Troy Gonzales, arrested last November after allegedly wandering into several homes, damaging them with spray paint and trying to set a fire in a garage, was sentenced to two years of community corrections for second-degree arson. He also drew a concurrent two-year commcorr term for trespassing.
Deputy District Attorney Aubrey Thompson said at Gonzales’ July 11 sentencing that he’d gone on a “spree” by entering other people’s homes and either huffing fumes from a spray paint can, or spraying paint inside the homes. He also entered a garage and tried to set a fire in it.
Initial police reports from the time stated that, in full view of two homeowners, Gonzales went into their kitchen, rummaged around, found some bleach and drank it.
Homeowners described Gonzales as “high” or “out of it,” Thompson said. She said he posed a community safety concern; however, the structure of community corrections would help keep Gonzales on the right track.
Defense attorney Brandon Luna said that although accountability was necessary, Gonzales had experienced a mental breakdown over a family matter and had attempted suicide, surviving “by some miracle.” In the months since his arrest, Gonzales has made tremendous strides forward, is very remorseful and is succeeding at his treatment, Luna said.
Further, Gonzales does not remember the November incident, the attorney said. In arguing for probation, Luna pointed to the new leaf Gonzales had turned in getting treatment and taking his prescribed medications.
Gonzales’ girlfriend said he is a hardworking dad. Because of his felony conviction, they and their children are having to move out of the home where they now live, because tenancy requirements prohibit him staying. Even so, the woman said, she’s willing to do it. “We need our father and best friend,” she said.
“Montrose is my home,” Gonzales said, apologizing to law enforcement and the community. He went on to express concerns about his children, including a teenage daughter who is struggling.
“I know my actions are unacceptable. I want to take accountability. … If given opportunity, I will not disappoint,” Gonzales said.
District Judge Keri Yoder declined to give Gonzales probation.
She noted as mitigating factors his improvement since his arrest, family support and employment.
But there were concerns, too. “It wasn’t just one home. It was multiple homes,” Yoder said.
Gonzales had imposed his mental breakdown on other, unsuspecting people and caused a lot of damage, she added, which she found concerning.
Because of that and because the case constitutes his fourth felony, Yoder said she could not impose probation. She instead imposed community corrections.