Commcorr ordered for man who broke baby’s arm
Gabriel Nutting, who broke the arm of an infant boy in February, was on Tuesday sentenced to three years in community corrections.
Nutting drew a concurrent three-year term for felony menacing as an act of domestic violence and one year of concurrent probation for a misdemeanor protection order violation.
He had faced up to six years in prison on his earlier guilty plea to negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury.
Nutting had been prevented by court order from having contact with the infant, but was watching him in February. Investigators said Nutting became frustrated with the boy’s crying and pulled him so roughly from his car seat that the child’s arm was broken.
In his menacing case, Nutting used real or simulated weapon to put another person, with whom he had an intimate relationship, in fear of imminent, serious bodily injury.
Probationary sentences in 2018 pot case
Shanggui Tang on Tuesday became the final defendant sentenced in a 2018 marijuana grow case.
According to court records, Tang pleaded guilty to conspiracy with the intent to distribute 50 or fewer pounds of marijuana. He was sentenced to four years of unsupervised probation and must perform 72 hours of useful public service.
His codefendants, Sang Ho and Shiwei Liu, also drew probationary sentences for their pleas. According to court records, Ho and Liu previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute between 5 and 50 pounds of marijuana.
Ho was sentenced to three years of unsupervised probation and Liu, to four years of unsupervised probation. They also were ordered to perform 72 hours of useful public service.
In 2018, a Montrose County Sheriff’s Office deputy serving paperwork at the men’s address discovered hundreds of drying plants and marijuana growing in the fields. The MCSO reported finding sacks of marijuana, including that which had been dried and processed, as well as immature plants.
Man formally sentenced to probation in 2019 pot case
Billy Bohard, who earlier this year pleaded guilty to cultivating 30 or more marijuana plants, was on Monday sentenced to four years of probation.
He was also ordered to pay fines and perform 72 hours of useful public service.
Other charges, which had included distribution charges and the designation as a special offender, were dismissed.
Bohard and his wife, Shannon, were summonsed into court in 2019, after the 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force investigated tips and social media posts, finding more than 30 marijuana plants on their property.
Bohard was initially accused of engaging in a pattern of manufacturing marijuana as a substantial source of income and of having 50 or more pounds of the plant intended for distribution.
Colorado law does not allow people to to sell marijuana without the proper permits. The law also prohibits more than 12 marijuana plants from being grown at a single residential property, no matter how many people reside there.
Montrose County’s pot ordinance leaves the 12-plant restriction in place, even on properties where there are medicinal marijuana users and/or designated caregivers.
Shannon Bohard was earlier this month sentenced to four years of probation and 72 hours of useful public service on her plea to cultivation. Her sentence calls for a deferred judgment, sparing her conviction if she successfully completes it.
