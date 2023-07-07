Valdez pleads no contest to attempted contributing to delinquency of a minor
Shad Valdez, once charged with possession of sexually exploitative material depicting children, pleaded no contest to attempted contributing to the delinquency of a minor, Delta Combined Court records show.
The offense is a class-4 felony and by his plea, Valdez stipulated to an underlying sexual factual basis. He is set for sentencing Aug. 14.
Valdez was charged in February after detectives alleged having found images on his phone that depicted underaged people nude or nearly nude and some of them in suggestive poses.
2 of 3 kidnapping defendants sought on warrants
Two of three men accused in a kidnapping plot failed to appear for court hearings and at last report were being sought on warrants.
Pablo Rodriguez-Gutierrez and Jose Ruvalcaba-Larios were accused, along with Efren Larios-Rodriguez, of kidnapping and assaulting a Delta man over an unpaid loan in April.
All three defendants were charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, felony menacing and second-degree kidnapping.
Ruvalcaba-Larios reportedly failed to appear for his May 19 court date and is now a wanted man. Rodriguez-Gutierrez allegedly failed to show up for court on July 3, and is also wanted on a warrant.
Larios-Rodriguez is set for court July 17.
Authorities allege Rodriguez-Gutierrez and Larios-Rodriguez showed up at the Delta home of another man back in April and, when he left with them, drove him to a home where they picked up Ruvalcaba-Larios, before stopping in the vicinity of the Blake Field airport. Rodriguez-Gutierrez and Larios-Rodriguez allegedly struck the man with an object while Ruvalcaba-Larios gave them directions.
The man broke free and ran, hiding in a building on the airport before calling for help.
When questioned by police, the suspects denied the man’s account.
