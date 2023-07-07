Valdez pleads no contest to attempted contributing to delinquency of a minor

Shad Valdez, once charged with possession of sexually exploitative material depicting children, pleaded no contest to attempted contributing to the delinquency of a minor, Delta Combined Court records show.



