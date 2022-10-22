Compiled by Katharhynn Heidelberg
Guilty plea in drug case
Dalyn Richardson, one of several people suspected in a reported methamphetamine ring, has pleaded guilty to possessing a controlled substance.
Sentencing has been set for Nov. 14.
Richardson was arrested Dec. 3, 2021, on allegations that he assisted another man, Edward Sandoval, in selling drugs as part of a trafficking operation.
Sandoval, who was charged with drug distribution, is set for a plea hearing on Nov. 1.
Also charged with drug distribution were Michael Vo and Todd Davies. Vo has a plea hearing set for Nov. 14; Davies is set for arraignment Nov. 1.
Additionally, Ben Nguyen, Cesar Gracian and Dylan M. Martinez were charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs.
Nguyen has pleaded not guilty and has a motions hearing set for Nov. 18. Trial is set to begin in January.
Gracian also pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for a motions hearing Dec. 1, with trial set to start in February.
Martinez is due in court Oct. 31 for a plea hearing.
Sandoval, Davies, Vo, Gracian and Nguyen were indicted by a local grand jury in September 2021.
The underlying investigation spanned more than a year and 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force agents allegedly seized pound quantities during a series of controlled buys through undercover agents or confidential sources.
Martinez’s arrest followed last November, then came Richardson’s arrest.
Richardson was linked to the alleged operation through phone communications with Martinez.
Status hearing set in 2017 murder case
Karsten Persson, accused of beating his mother to death in 2017, is to appear in court Dec. 6.
Persson was charged with the first-degree murder of Liv Åse Wall Persson, 71, but the case has largely been on hold because he was deemed legally incompetent to participate in his own defense. If and when experts deem him restored to legally competency, the case would proceed.
Persson is to have a status conference on Dec. 6 so that the court can know where things now stand.
Wall Persson was found dead in her bed in her Montrose home after concerned friends who had not heard from her as expected alerted police.
Her son was arrested some days later in Ohio.
According to previous testimony, Persson believed his mother and brother were manufacturing benzene and using the chemical to poison him. A detective also testified that in 2015, Persson had tried to cross the Syrian border with a silver-laden suitcase in hopes of joining the terrorist cult ISIS.
No felony charges in pot case
Railey White, arrested in September on suspicion of marijuana distribution, was charged formally with illegal possession of marijuana and alcohol by someone younger than 21.
He was also charged with prohibited use of a weapon-loaded weapon in vehicle, court records show.
White, 20, is free on bond. A plea hearing is slated for Nov. 8.
His initial arrest was made after police allegedly found significant quantities of marijuana and four guns in the vehicle in which he was a passenger, however, White was not ultimately charged with distribution offenses.
Motions hearing for ex-cop accused of crimes against dispatcher
David Pearson, who is charged with misdemeanor unlawful sexual contact, attempted unlawful sexual contact and harassment, will have a motions hearing in December 14.
Pearson, who formerly was an Olathe police officer, has pleaded not guilty to the charges. A trial is set to begin Feb. 15, 2023.
Pearson is accused of touching a dispatcher at the WestCO Dispatch Center despite repeated warnings about such conduct, as well as attempting to touch of female officer while on duty, which he denies.
He was cited into court in April last year and by that June, was no longer working at the Olathe Police Department.