Compiled By Katharhynn Heidelberg
Commcorr ordered after man fails probation in delinquency case
In October of 2021, the court heard strong reservations about a probationary sentence for José Sanchez-Medrano.
Sanchez-Medrano was initially charged with sexual assault on a child after an encounter following a Halloween party in 2020. He pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor, stipulating to an underlying sexual factual basis.
At the time of his original sentencing in 2021, the youth’s family pointed to failed drug tests as a reason not to give him probation.
Monday, Nov. 14, found Sanchez-Medrano back before the Montrose District Court for re-sentencing. It was said he had violated probation by, among other conduct, being bounced from intensive residential treatment over methamphetamine use.
Sanchez-Medrano has done nothing to comply with the terms of his sentence, the youth’s father said, reiterating how the 2020 incident harmed his son. The man said the youth is only now getting back to a good place in life.
The man told the court the next step in the process — community corrections instead of prison — was not an adequate sanction for Sanchez-Medrano.
Deputy District Attorney Ian Fowler said he understood the family ’s concerns, but that a commcorr sentence at this time is procedural. (Commcorr is a community-based sentence that is more stringent than probation, but less severe than prison.) He asked that Sanchez-Medrano be ordered to serve three years in the program. “Hopefully, it changes something,” Fowler said.
More stringent supervision is an obvious need, public defender Randall Still said, and commcorr will provide what his client needs to address co-occurring issues with alcohol and substance use, as well as compliance problems.
A likely prison sentence should Sanchez-Medrano fail at commcorr functions as “the club,” Still said, asking for a two-year term in community corrections.
When given time to speak, Sanchez-Medrano talked about a medical issue and needing to keep an appointment for fingerprinting elsewhere in the state.
District Judge Keri Yoder was not impressed with the comments, calling them non-responsive to the issue at hand.
“All I heard from you are excuses,” she said, detailing his failures to comply, which included failing to receive sex offender treatment.
She found three years of commcorr to be appropriate, saying Sanchez-Medrano needed the structure. He was again ordered to sex offender-specific treatment and to register as a sex offender.
Probation ordered for 2 in drug case
Two men charged as part of an investigation into an alleged methamphetamine ring were separately sentenced to probation and useful public service for drug possession.
Monday, Dalyn Richardson was sentenced to two years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor drug possession.
Wednesday, Dylan Martinez also drew a probationary sentence for misdemeanor drug possession. According to court records, he received 18 months probation and was ordered to complete 24 hours of useful public service.
Both men were accused of drug offenses, along with Edward Sandoval, Todd Davies, Michael Vo, Ben Nguyen and Cesar Gracian, who also were charged after a lengthy 7th Judicial Drug Task Force investigation. The task force alleged that as part of its investigation, agents seized pound quantities of meth through a series of controlled buys made by undercover or confidential operatives.
Richardson was arrested last December on allegations he helped sell drugs, however, there was “simply no evidence of redistribution” once Richardson obtained the drugs from others, his attorney Dan Shaffer said at sentencing Monday.
Instead, there was “wiretap” evidence that picked up Richardson arranging to make a purchase and then photos of him meeting up with the same person, Shaffer also said, stressing there was no evidence of resale.
Prosecutors did not dispute that information and also said Richardson had no prior criminal offenses on his record. They noted, however, that he’d tested positive for meth since being released on bail, which they said was at odds with what Richardson had self-reported.
“It’s pretty obvious you’re still using,” District Judge Keri Yoder said. She told Richardson that he must change course if he wants to succeed on probation, which will require evaluation, treatment for drug-use and no further use.
She also noted that Richardson had purchased a large amount of meth from the purported drug ring but again, saw no evidence of redistribution on his part.
In addition to succeeding on probation, Richardson must also perform 24 hours of useful public service.
Cases for the remaining defendants are ongoing.
Sandoval, who was charged with drug distribution, is set for a Jan. 3, 2023 plea hearing. Vo and Davies also were charged with distribution. Vo’s plea hearing is slated for Jan. 23, 2023, and Davies’ is scheduled for Dec. 6.
Nguyen and Gracian were charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs. Nguyen had a pre-trial motions hearing scheduled for today, Nov. 18, and trial to begin next Jan. 3. Gracian’s motions hearing is Dec. 1, with trial slated to begin Feb. 1 next year.