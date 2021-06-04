Complied by Katharhynn Heidelberg
Ex-officer who worked at Cedaredge High charged with sex offensesA former Paonia police officer who was working in the Delta County School District as a paraprofessional has been charged formally with sex offenses against a teenage girl.
Shawn Sanchez, who tutored students at Cedaredge High School, has denied all allegations.
He was charged formally with two counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust; two counts of sexual exploitation and two counts of unlawful sexual communication, as well as with attempted sexual assault on a child, according to Delta court records.
He has been set for a June 15 hearing, at which he could ask for a preliminary hearing to be set in the case.
A preliminary hearing is a screening device used to determine whether there is probable cause for a case to proceed; evidence is weighed in the light most favorable to the prosecution.
Sanchez is free on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.
Sanchez fell under scrutiny after a 2019 Safe2Tell hotline tip. He is accused of manipulating the teenage girl into sending him topless photos and also accused of sending her an explicit photo, as well as touching the girl under her clothing in school.
Sanchez’s arrest affidavit alleges he sent text messages to the girl, wanting to meet up with her at a grocery store to fulfill sexual fantasies.
Sanchez no longer works for the school district and had not worked there all of 2020, according to administrators. He worked for the Paonia Police Department from 2008 to 2015.
Assault plea resolves sexual assault caseJesus Casillas-Huerta, arrested last July on accusations he had sexually assaulted a tourist, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree assault causing serious bodily injury, per court records.
An initial charge of sexual assault on an incapable victim was amended to second-degree assault and other charges in the case were dismissed.
Casillas-Huerta is set for sentencing July 26.
Police last July said a woman who was visiting Montrose encountered Casillas-Huerta in a bar downtown, then left the establishment with him. Witnesses later saw her falling from a parked truck, bleeding and partially unclothed, police said. Passersby stepped in to assist her and called the police.
Injuries included deep bruising to her neck, according to an arrest affidavit.
Casillas-Huerta denied sexually assaulting the woman. According to the affidavit, his explanation for her neck injury was not consistent with what the detective observed, and Casillas-Huerta reportedly said she had been hurt when she opened the truck door and fell out.
Plea hearing set for man accused of dozens of sexual offensesMichael B. Young, who has been charged with more than 40 counts alleging sexual offenses against children, will have a plea hearing June 14.
Young was arrested last December after people who are now in adulthood came forward with allegations he had sexually abused them when they were children. Three women reported their alleged abuse to an advocate in Washington State, saying they had been assaulted while they were growing up in Montrose. No complaint was made at the time of the abuse, because an unidentified woman, since deceased, would not allow them to come forward, the affidavit says.
Young was charged with with 14 counts of felony-3 sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust; 14 counts of felony-4 sexual assault on a child and with 14 counts of an aggravated sexual offense, which is also a class-3 felony.
Trial set in Halloween sex abuse complaintJose Sanchez-Medrano, accused last year of assaulting a juvenile after a Halloween party, has been set for trial starting Oct. 5.
Sanchez-Medrano was charged with one count of sexual assault on a child, which he denies.
According to his arrest affidavit, Sanchez-Medrano had been a guest at a home during a Halloween party. He allegedly returned after the party and sexually touching a girl in her bed.
Camp trailer assault case set for prelimJeffrey A. Salazar, arrested in January after a security guard interrupted his alleged sexual assault of a woman in a camping trailer, will have a preliminary hearing June 17.
He is charged with sexual assault-overcome victim’s will and with misdemeanor assault.
In January, police responding to a disturbance in the campground found the security guard holding Salazar at gunpoint. Per an arrest affidavit, the security guard told police he’d heard a woman screaming from within a trailer and when he raced over, he found her pinned beneath a man, who “tried to wrestle him off and tried to push him out the door.”
The woman reportedly told police she had invited Salazar, a friend, over that night, along with her boyfriend. Per the affidavit, after the other man left, she gave Salazar a kiss, but wanted nothing more; he then became aggressive, would not leave and allegedly tried to sexually assault her as she resisted.
Preliminary hearing slated in child sex assault caseA preliminary hearing has been set for July 1 for Steven Kelso, who is charged with two counts of sexual assault on a child as a pattern of abuse, as well as with an aggravated sex crime.
Kelso was charged earlier this year, after a child protective services worker in another state reported a child’s allegations of sexual abuse.
According to the report, as described in his arrest affidavit, Kelso made the child share a bed with him and subjected him to sexual contact. The child further alleged Kelso had cut his arm with a knife and also threatened to kill his dog.
When interviewed by police, Kelso denied abusing the child.
