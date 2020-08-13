Crime Roundup for August 13

Child abuse plea could bring prison time
A man who broke a baby boy’s arm faces up to six years in prison, after pleading guilty to an amended charge of child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.
Gabriel Nutting pleaded guilty to the class-4 felony Aug. 3. He also pleaded in two other cases to menacing as an act of domestic violence, a class-5 felony, and to violation of a protection order as an act of domestic violence, a class-1 misdemeanor.
Nutting had been caring for an infant boy in February, even though a court order barred him from having contact with the child. He reportedly became frustrated when the baby wouldn’t stop crying and pulled him so roughly from his car seat that the child’s arm was broken.
By his plea, Nutting admits that he knowingly or recklessly injured a child, or permitted him to be placed in a dangerous situation resulting in serious bodily injury.
Through his menacing plea, Nutting admitted to using a real or simulated weapon to put another person, with whom he had an intimate relationship, in fear of imminent, serious bodily injury.
Sentencing is set for Oct. 20 and is open to the court. According to the plea document, sentences are to run concurrently and to include evaluation and treatment for domestic violence and substance abuse. Nutting is being screened for community corrections, but if prison is imposed, the term is capped at six years.
Man pleads to harassment in menacing case
Glenn Forman, accused last year of felony menacing and false imprisonment, has been sentenced to six months of probation after pleading on Aug. 4 to lesser offenses.
According to Montrose Combined Court records, Forman pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and, in a separate case, to violating the terms of a criminal protection order, plus harassment, also misdemeanor offenses.
He is to serve concurrent terms of six months on probation, with substance abuse treatment as one of the conditions. Forman also was sentenced to 180 days in jail; this sentence is suspended, pending successful completion of his probation terms.
In April, Forman argued with a woman at a retail store’s parking lot, and the disagreement continued after they got into a vehicle. Police at the time said Forman pinned the woman down and threatened her; she was able to escape.
Plea tendered in 2019 marijuana bust
Shannon Bohard, who with her husband was charged last year with marijuana offenses, pleaded guilty to cultivation as a class-3 felony.
Her plea agreement was to a four-year deferred judgment, with supervised probation running concurrently. If she meets the terms of her agreed upon sentence, no conviction will enter.
Formal sentencing is set for Oct. 12.
Bohard and her husband, Billy, who are both free on bond, were arrested last year, after 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force agents developed leads from tips and social media posts, pointing to a large-scale grow on their property.
The task force alleged in an affidavit that the Bohards engaged in a pattern of manufacturing marijuana as a substantial source of income; that they had 50 or more pounds of marijuana they intended to distribute, plus that they were illegally growing more than 30 plants on a residential property.
Billy Brohard is set for a plea hearing Aug. 31. According to court records, he was charged with distribution of marijuana or marijuana concentrate; cultivation of marijuana; processing or manufacturing marijuana or marijuana concentrate, and as a special offender.
By her plea to the cultivation charge, Shannon Bohard admits she knowingly grew, cultivated or produced more than 30 marijuana plants, or allowed for this to take place on her property.
Although marijuana is legal in Colorado, people must be licensed through the state to sell it or to possess more than a small amount for personal or medical use.
State law also limits to 12 the number of plants that can be grown on a residential property, irrespective of how many people may live on a property.
