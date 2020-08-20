Crime Roundup for August 20

Man accused of intimidating witness, whose home was shot
Authorities on Tuesday arrested a man who had been sought on a warrant since July, which alleged he had threatened a witness in a previous case, using “gang” terminology to do so.
Stanley Lucero, 20, is suspected of intimidating a witness or victim. Formal charges are due to be filed Sept. 3. He remained in custody Wednesday afternoon; bond was $60,000.
According to Lucero’s arrest warrant, a neighbor of the alleged victim called police on June 12 to report people driving up and down the alley and yelling at a home on South Park Avenue. She reported being woken later by a sound that could have been a gunshot, but thought she was dreaming.
The police found damage to a wall of the home in question, which appeared to have been caused by bird shot from a shotgun.
The alleged victim was reluctant to speak with police, saying he “did not want to be a snitch,” but the responding officer explained that if someone was willing to shoot into his home, he was already in danger.
The man then supplied text messages, allegedly from Lucero, which threatened his life and which “used terminology associated with individuals who claim gang affiliation with the Bloods,” the arrest warrant states.
Police were not able to locate the vehicle the neighbor had reported.
Two held on meth allegations
Shards of suspected methamphetamine were found scattered on the seat of a car stopped by police Tuesday, and the explanation given by one of its occupants — that they were remnants from a “snack” — didn’t wash with the arresting officers.
Tomas Cruz-Villalobos and Cassidy Seiff were arrested on suspicion of distribution and possession of drugs. Both were released on personal recognizance bonds Wednesday. Formal charges have not been filed.
The pair was traveling in Seiff’s vehicle, when Montrose Police Department Officer Dennis Beery pulled it over because he saw Cruz-Villalobos, the driver, behaving suspiciously by making furtive movements, an arrest affidavit says.
Officer Nicholas Gehm and a Montrose County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to assist.
Cruz-Villalobos and later Seiff denied that there were drugs in the car. Seiff, the registered owner, reluctantly gave permission for a limited search after a discussion during which she seemed nervous, Gehm said.
Gehmn alleged finding crystalline shards consistent with meth scattered all over Seiff’s seat and under a shopping bag, as well as suspicious residue on a makeup mirror.
When he informed Seiff he could see what looked like meth, she adamantly denied it and asked the officer to show her.
Gehm then “pointed to the crystals in the seat and she firmly denied that they were methamphetamine,” Gehm said in the affidavit.
“I asked her to explain what they were, and she stated she was eating a snack. I asked her what snack she was eating, and she said she had a Snickers bar. I pointed out to Cassidy that Snickers bars do no contain salt or any other type of crystalline substance similar to what I was observing, and she became extremely upset.”
Cruz-Villalobos reportedly claimed the meth was his, and explained the substance came to be where Seiff was sitting because he had been trying to “stash” it.
Police found plastic bags inside of cosmetic bags with suspected meth inside. The 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force determined the bag in the makeup container contained at least as much as an “eight ball” of meth. When weighed, the substances came out at approximately 8.5 grams.
“The MPD recognizes the effects that drug activity has on our community. It is a serious concern for our citizens and a serious risk to public safety,” Cmdr. Matt Smith said Wednesday, praising the involved officers.
“This traffic stop was the direct result of officers conducting proactive policing.”
Trial set in 2019 arson case
A Montrose man charged with arson and animal cruelty last year after he allegedly set a woman’s home on fire, killing four dogs, is now set for trial starting Nov. 18.
Bruce Steele was arrested last year, after the fire on Uncompahgre Road.
He is accused of targeting a woman in an act of domestic violence after previously threatening to burn down her home, his affidavit says.
Steele is charged with reckless endangerment as an act of domestic violence; as a habitual criminal and with violating bond conditions in other cases.
Former daycare owner set for trial
The owner of the now-closed Tender Hearts Preschool and Childcare Center pleaded not guilty to child abuse charges and has been set for trial starting Feb. 2, 2020.
Deborah Martinez is not accused of inflicting injuries onto five children at her daycare, but was charged on allegations that she permitted the children to be unreasonably placed in a situation that posed the threat of injury.
Carolina Jaramillo was employed by Martinez at the childcare center last May, and was in charge of the infant room. Police alleged Jaramillo severely injured a baby girl, by breaking her arms, shoving, slapping and hitting her; they said video footage shows Jaramillo harming the child.
Jaramillo was fired from the daycare, which closed last September. She was charged with felony child abuse and is set for arraignment Aug. 31.
Both she and Martinez have been named in two civil suits, filed by the mothers of young children, who alleged Jaramillo abused the children, and that Martinez was negligent.
New trial date in stabbing case
The trial for William Fritz, accused of stabbing a wheelchair-using man last year, was moved from its August setting to Dec. 1.
Fritz is charged with first-degree assault on an at-risk adult.
He allegedly stabbed and struck an amputee as the other man sat in his wheelchair last November, then poured gasoline on the man. Police said a neighbor saw the commotion and pulled Fritz off the other man.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.