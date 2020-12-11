Springs police clarify warrant for suspect arrested in Delta
John Anthony Barrera, arrested last Saturday in Delta on a Colorado Springs Police Department warrant, is suspected of attempted homicide, the lead detective on the case clarified Thursday.
The U.S. Marshals Service initially reported the warrant was for homicide.
Barrera was wanted in connection with the 2018 robbery of a Colorado Springs automobile dealership which involved gunfire, the CSPD said. Further information was not available because of the ongoing investigation.
The Delta County Sheriff’s Office and multiple other agencies assisted the U.S. Marshals Service with tracking Barerra to a home in Eckert, then tailing him into Delta Dec. 5, where he was arrested on the Colorado Springs warrant.
Man held in bat attack
A man tried to settle the score from an earlier argument Wednesday by attacking his rival with a bat, the Montrose Police Department alleges.
Levi Carrillo, 21, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault. Formal charges are pending. Bond was set at $25,000 after his initial court hearing.
Police on Wednesday night responded to the 700 block of North Seventh Street, where the alleged victim told them that as he rode on his bicycle, a man he knew as “Levi” assaulted him with a bat. Police noted injuries to the reporting party’s forearm. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious bodily injuries.
Officers were able to more firmly identify “Levi” as Carrillo, Cmdr. Matt Smith said. They located Carrillo at a home nearby and determined the two men had gotten into an argument several hours earlier.
Although both the suspect and the reporting party told a similar story as to what had happened in some respects, they differed as to the assault, which Carrillo denied.
“It is believed that the (argument) was a significant contributing factor to the attack,” Smith said, adding that the injuries observed were consistent with what the other man said had happened.
“The team of officers who investigated put a lot of legwork into this case and had to take pretty quick action to get Mr. Carrillo into custody,” Smith said.
“The severity of the crime is something we take very seriously when somebody assaults someone in a neighborhood, reportedly with a bat. That presents a serious public safety concern.”
February trial set in stabbing of amputee
The trial date for William Fritz has again been rescheduled, this time, to February.
Fritz is charged with first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury on an at-risk adult. He denies the allegations.
In 2019, Fritz allegedly stabbed a wheelchair-using amputee, struck him, and doused with gasoline. A woman who heard a commotion came out of her home and pulled Fritz off the other man, police said at the time.
According to past testimony, Fritz confronted the man over a woman both of them knew, whom Fritz was dating. Fritz allegedly threatened the injured man, who reported being struck with something like a bat, and, when police mentioned the head of a golf club found at the scene, said he did recall a golf club.
Also according to testimony, police found the matching shaft of the golf club head at Fritz’s home.
Murder-attempt suspect to face March jury
Frankie Lopez, the man accused of forcing his way into a home last year and pulling the trigger of a rifle, which misfired, is now to be tried next March.
Lopez is charged with first-degree attempted murder, felony menacing, first-degree burglary, trespass and violating bail and protective order conditions.
In February, Lopez reportedly forced his way into a Lincoln Road residence where a former girlfriend was staying; took a rifle that was in the home, aimed it at another man there, then pulled the trigger.
The firearm failed to discharge and the other man fought back, repelling Lopez with the help of a roommate, sheriff’s investigators said.
Lopez was later arrested on a multi-agency traffic stop along Colorado 62.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.