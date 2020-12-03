Citations, arrest after minors, including runaway, found with alcohol or pot
Delta police not only found a runaway juvenile at a home there Monday night, but also underage people in possession of alcohol or marijuana.
As a result of what was found at the home in the 600 block of Silver Street, Delta Police Department officers arrested Millie Emmons, 44, on allegations of harboring a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Formal charges have not been filed and she was later released on bail.
A press release identifies Emmons as the mother of one of the minors found at the home. The police did not identify the runaway who was located, however, they had come to the home on reports that this youth was there.
Inside the residence, officers found 10 people who were either minors or adults younger than 21; alcohol and marijuana was discovered to be within their reach. Because a person must be at least 21 to have alcohol or to possess marijuana, all 10 were cited for underage possession. Of the 10 cited were three people who are adults: Taylor White, 20, of Crawford; Steven Rodriguez, 19, of Cedaredge and Ciaira Drew, 19, of Delta.
Trial date set in vehicular homicide case
Tyler Hilton, accused of hitting and killing a man on a bicycle in March, has been slated to go on trial next spring.
Hilton, now 19, was charged with reckless vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident in the death of Christopher Blunt, 22.
On March 16, Blunt was biking in the shoulder down North Townsend Avenue when an SUV, reportedly with Hilton behind the wheel, struck him head-on. Blunt was thrown from his bike and died later that day.
Hilton is accused of driving away, only returning to the scene after his mother surmised he had not hit a deer as he reportedly claimed, and went back with him a short time after the crash.
Police said Hilton admitted to being about “six beers in” at the time of the early-morning crash and appeared “agitated.”
According to what was said during a preliminary hearing, Hilton’s attorney suggested his client had been having a breakdown because he was distraught over what happened, while the investigating officer said Hilton was frustrated that Blunt hit him.
Hilton’s attorney also suggested that because Blunt was traveling the wrong direction down the road, Hilton was not at fault and the vehicular homicide charges should not proceed.
According to witness statements given to police, Hilton had passed a vehicle on the right side before driving onto the shoulder to pass two more vehicles, each of which had been traveling in one of the two lanes of travel for that side of Townsend Avenue. Hilton also expressed frustration that the other vehicles were boxing him in, according to his arrest affidavit.
After a Tuesday court appearance, Hilton was set for trial starting May 4, 2021.
