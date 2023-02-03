3 charged after alleged home burglary
Roy Sory and two others who allegedly played a role in thefts from a home in January were charged formally on Thursday.
According to Montrose Combined Court records, Sory was charged with felony theft, second-degree burglary and two counts of habitual criminal. The latter are sentencing enhancements that could apply if he is convicted in the case. Sory is due again in court on Feb. 7.
Nicole Skowronek and Ryan Loomis were each charged with felony theft. Skowronek is set for a preliminary hearing Feb. 15. Loomis has a court hearing Feb. 23.
According to Montorse County Jail records, all three remained in custody Thursday afternoon.
The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office alleged Sory entered a home on 6550 Road Jan. 16, while the owners were away, and stole several firearms from a safe, as well as gold, silver and a tool.
A garage on the same property was breached on Jan. 11 and tools were taken at that time, the MCSO said in Sory’s arrest affidavit. The document did not specifically link anyone to that incident.
Per the affidavit, deputies responding to the Jan. 16 report saw a red truck on a neighbor’s surveillance footage, leaving the property with what appeared to be a safe in the back.
The next day, investigators found footage from an unrelated search warrant for the 6725 Road address where Sory and Skowronek were known to live. The vehicle seen on that footage appeared to match the one recorded on Jan. 16, per the affidavit.
Authorities obtained another search warrant for the property after spotting the truck there and, in the back of it, cat food matching a bag reportedly taken on Jan. 16, as well as a tool similar to what was reported as stolen.
They allegedly recovered several items that had been reported stolen when they searched in and around the camper where Sory and Skowronek lived. In Loomis’ camper, they allegedly found a gun linked to the Jan. 16 report, although according to the affidavit, Loomis said he hadn’t known about it.
2 more pleas in meth ring case
Ben Nguyen and Cesar Gracian, charged in a 2021 methamphetamine distribution case, have each pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance, according to court records.
Nguyen is slated to be sentenced March 13. Gracian is down for an April 17 sentencing date.
The men were accused along with Edward Sandoval, Todd Davies, Michael Vo, Dalyn Richardson and Dylan Martinez, following a lengthy 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force investigation.
The task force alleged that as part of its investigation, agents seized pound quantities of meth through a series of controlled buys made by undercover or confidential operatives.
Richardson and Martinez have since pleaded guilty to misdemeanor drug possession and were sentenced to probation.
According to current court records: Davies is set for trial starting April 4. Sandoval has a plea hearing set for May 17. Vo’s trial is to begin July 10.
Woman pleads in meth and fentanyl case
Mariah Wilkes, arrested roughly one year ago, has pleaded guilty to drug distribution, according to Montrose Combined Court records.
Wilkes was arrested Feb. 2, 2022, accused of helping a man who has been federally indicted on drug-trafficking charges. She was accused of selling methamphetamine and fentanyl to an undercover task force confidential source the previous August.
Her sentencing date is Feb. 7.