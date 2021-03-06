Compiled by Katharhynn Heidelberg
Man charged as special offender in cocaine bust
Bernardo Ontiveros-Aglero, arrested in January after the 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force seized a half-kilo of suspected cocaine, has been charged formally with distribution of more than 225 grams of a controlled substance; distribution of between 14 and 225 grams of a controlled substance, and as a special offender.
The first charge is a class-1 drug felony. The special offender charge would serve as a sentencing enhancement if Ontiveros-Aglero is convicted. He is now free on bond.
He fell under task force investigation last year when he allegedly arranged to take “very clean” cocaine from Gunnison to Montrose and delivered about 28 grams while under surveillance. No arrest was made at the time, because the task force believed he could be part of a larger investigation.
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the investigation when it interrupted Ontiveros-Agleros’ job in Gunnison.
However, a confidential source informed agents early this year that Ontiveros-Aglero was again in touch and offering to sell a kilo of cocaine, according to an arrest affidavit.
When he arrived in town, agents arrested him. They reported recovering 413 grams of cocaine, slightly less than a half kilo.
A preliminary hearing has been set for March 18.
Formal charges in meth case
A man who allegedly sold drugs to an undercover operative in January, near the Montrose Colorado Mesa University campus, has been charged formally.
Michael Miller, 23, is charged with a single count of distribution of a controlled substance, a class-4 drug felony. He is free on bond.
He is accused of selling methamphetamine after setting up a buy with an undercover operative for the 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force, which alleged in an affidavit that Miller sold about 6 grams of the drug last year, as well as 3.5 grams on another occasion.
A warrant was issued last December and Miller was arrested in January.
A preliminary hearing was set for March 31.
