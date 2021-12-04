Kidnapping and assault charges filed after October shooting
Multiple charges were filed against Rudolfo Santistevan, who is suspected of shooting at a Montrose County man and holding a woman against her will.
According to Montrose Combined Court recrods, Santistevan was charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, felony menacing, aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, harassment, second-degree trespass and violating protection orders. He is accused as a habitual criminal, which could act as sentencing enhancement if he is convicted.
Santistevan was arrested in Eagle County after a chase in October. He is now due in court in Montrose Jan. 5, 2022, for a preliminary hearing, which will consider whether there is sufficient probable cause for the case to proceed.
On Oct. 2, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home on Orange Road after the occupant’s mother called to report he had been shot at.
The resident was standing at his window when he heard a vehicle pull into his driveway and then heard three gunshots, per Santistevan’s arrest affidavit.
The man bailed out of his home through a window and hide in a ditch. He called his mother, who called 911.
The man also reported that shortly before the shots were fired, his girlfriend had called and reported “he (expletive) me up” and “Here he comes, I got to hang up the phone,” according to the document.
The man told deputies he believed the person who fired at him was Santistevan, who formerly dated the woman and, according to the witness, was possessive of her. Further, Santistevan had been calling the woman repeatedly that evening, after the pair returned from a food run in town, the man said.
“(Man) said he overheard Rudolfo tell (woman) something to the effect of, ‘Why are you with him; he’s dead,” the affidavit states.
According to the document, the woman then left the home.
The woman’s mother also reported that she had been receiving text messages from her, which said she was with Santistevan “and he would not let her leave and that he was going to kill her,” the affidavit further alleges.
The woman sent her mother her phone’s location via message and this was shared with investigators. Her mother told them she thought her daughter was in immediate danger.
A protection order was in effect at the time, barring Santistevan from contacting his former girlfriend.
At the scene on Orange Road, investigators recovered spent rounds from the driveway, as well as three bullet holes in a car. They also found a pickup with a tire that had been shot. The vehicles were within 20 feet of the home and in the immediate area of the window where the resident was standing at the time the shots rang out.
Investigators attempted to ping the woman’s phone and on Oct. 3, it pinged to the Glenwood Springs area, where authorities located the woman inside a vehicle. She informed them Santistevan drove away in another vehicle, Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said at the time.
The Colorado State Patrol found a matching vehicle; its driver fled, prompting a high-speed chase that ended after spike strips took out the tires. The driver, said to be Santistevan, was arrested.
Stabbing suspect also charged with strangulation
Andrew Valencia, suspected of stabbing a man in March, was charged formally with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and felony menacing, court records show.
Valencia is in a separate case charged with second-degree assault-strangulation, criminal trespass, third-degree assault, violation of bond conditions and misdemeanor menacing in an August incident. These are charged as acts of domestic violence.
Court records show an additional felony case, with charges of identity theft, aggravated motor vehicle theft, violation of a protection order and misdemeanor theft.
On March 1, Valencia allegedly stabbed a man in the parking lot of a business on South Cascade Avenue.
According to the affidavit in that case, the man was accompanying a woman who disliked Valencia and who made a crude gesture toward him, prompting a fight between Valencia and the man with her.
The man was stabbed in the abdomen, chest and chin, the affidavit says, and Valencia allegedly “charged” at the woman before getting into a vehicle and driving away.
Valencia was arrested after a brief chase in Grand Junction. He was later released on bail.
On Aug. 11, witnesses alleged to police that Valencia had come into an apartment where his former girlfriend was and started yelling about their child before going into the room where the child was sleeping.
The ex-girlfriend ran out of the apartment in fear; Valencia followed her and allegedly started choking her, dragging her several feet until a neighbor distracted him long enough to allow her to escape.
Valencia remained outside, yelling threats at her through the window, according to the arrest affidavit in the case.
Witnesses at the scene gave similar accounts of what happened.
The neighbor who stepped in to help told Officer Jeremiah Franklin that he yelled at Valencia to get his hands off the woman. In response, Valencia came at him swinging, striking him several times and he fell to the ground, Franklin was told.
At the time, Valencia, who was under a court order to stay away from the woman, was not located. Franklin sought a warrant for his arrest.
Valencia is due in court Dec. 27 on the cases.
Prelim in gas station robbery moved to January
Donald Labarr III is now set for a Jan. 7, 2022 preliminary hearing on charges of aggravated robbery.
Labarr has also been charged with felony menacing and motor vehicle theft. He was previously set for a prelim Dec. 9.
Labarr allegedly came into the Golden Gate gas station in August of 2020, displayed a gun in his waistband and made off with cash.
Video surveillance linked him to the crime and he was also accused of attempting to to rob gas stations in the Durango area. He was arrested in Kansas.