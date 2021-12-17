Jorge Solis, who is accused of killing Ana Rascon inside an Arrowhead subdivision home and starting a fire there, is now set for a trial that begins next May and extends into June.
He is charged with first-degree murder, attempted arson and criminal trespass. Solis has pleaded not guilty.
In early March of this year, a caretaker for the home discovered the body of Rascon, 22, near a coffee table under which a fire had been set. According to case documents, she had sustained multiple head injuries and in the kitchen, investigators discovered an axe with what appeared to be blood on it.
Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation matched a set of keys to a vehicle that had been found abandoned about 2 miles away. They also discovered witnesses who had earlier seen a man and woman matching the descriptions of Solis and Rascon near a vehicle. The same witnesses then spotted the man later in the day, alone, and gave him a ride to U.S. 50. One of the witnesses reportedly identified Solis from a lineup.
Investigators also heard from others who knew Solis and identified him. He was arrested about 10 days after Rascon was found dead.
A motions hearing in the case is set for April 5, 2022. The trial is now slated to begin May 23 and to continue into the early part of next June.
Attempted second-degree murder charged in Telluride shooting
Brian Aitken, the Telluride man accused of shooting another man in the leg in November, was charged formally with attempted second-degree murder.
Aitken, who allegedly shot the man as he left his property near the Telluride schools, was also charged with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon; second-degree assault with a deadly weapon; second-degree assault causing serious bodily injury; prohibited use of a firearm and reckless endangerment.
The latter two charges are misdemeanors; the others are felonies.
Aitken denies the charges and is free on bond.
A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 7, 2022, in Telluride.
