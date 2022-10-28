A man captured in part because of the sheriff’s weekly social media campaign has been charged formally with drug offenses.
José M. Pinott Jr., 45, was charged this week with possession with intent to manufacture of distribute drugs; unlawful possession of drugs; resisting arrest, and as a special offender. The latter could serve as a sentencing enhancer if Pinott is convicted.
Pinott aroused the suspicions of a tow lot employee when he arrived at the business earlier this month to help a woman retrieve personal items from a vehicle that had been impounded there.
According to an arrest affidavit, the employee “got a bad feeling” and then checked the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office “Warrant Wednesday” postings on Facebook, which feature people who are wanted on warrants.
He then spotted Pinott’s photo and believed that was the same person, so he called the authorities and reported the car in which Pinott had departed.
Deputies ultimately caught up with the car at a gas station. Pinott was outside the car and allegedly ran. He was detained after being tasered.
Investigators allege they found 10 ounces of methamphetamine and also fentanyl pills when they searched him.
Pinott is due back in court Nov. 3. He remained in custody Thursday, according to jail records.
