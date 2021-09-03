Compiled by Katharhynn Heidelberg
Formal charges of vehicular homicide brought in August crash
Jennifer Sabartinelli, accused of plowing into a vehicle Aug. 13 and killing its passenger, was charged formally Thursday with vehicular homicide-driving under the influence, a class-3 felony, and with reckless vehicular homicide, a class-4 felony. She was also charged with DUI, driving under restraint, careless driving, striking an unattended vehicle, failure to report an accident/return to the scene and reckless driving.
Graciela Suarez-deVargas, 62, died after her vehicle was struck from behind on 64.50 Road Aug. 13. She was thrown from the pickup she was riding in, reports said.
Sabartinelli had reportedly been drinking at a party shortly before the crash and left that location after an argument, striking at least one vehicle as she drove away. The Colorado State Patrol alleges Sabartinelli then went on to hit the Vargas vehicle.
Her next court date is Sept. 16.
Woman charged with multiple felonies in Center for Mental Health embezzlement case
Dozens of charges have been filed against a former Center for Mental Health employee who is accused of stealing from at-risk clients.
Susan Williams was arrested in June and is now free on bail. Thursday, she was charged formally with two counts of felony theft of $100,000 or more and six counts of theft from an at-risk victim. She was also charged with 24 counts of felony forgery.
Williams’ next court date is Oct. 20.
Williams was employed at CMH from 2013 until last December, when she was fired for reported policy violations.
She was entrusted to manage the accounts of clients who, due to disability or age, meet the legal definition of “at-risk” adults, according to court documents. Williams allegedly used client money to pay more than $135,000 to accounts the Center for Mental Health did not own.
Formal robbery charges in margarita heist
Gabriela Estrada, accused of pulling a knife on a liquor store clerk, was on Thursday charged formally with robbery, felony menacing, unlawful use of a controlled substance, obstructing a peace officer and petty theft.
Estrada allegedly went into Drive-in Liquor on Aug. 26 and attempted to walk out with a bottle of premixed margarita. When the clerk confronted her, she allegedly began drawing a knife from her waistband and left as the clerk backed away to call police.
Estrada was arrested a few blocks away at gunpoint, the knife still in her hands, police said. They further allege that instead of dropping the blade when told, Estrada began putting it away.
Burglary, weapons charges for man arrested after Cerise Park SWAT op
Christapher McCaw, suspected of driving a stolen vehicle to Cerise Park on Aug. 25 and then firing off a gun, was charged formally Thursday with two counts of second-degree burglary; two counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, as well as one count each of prohibited use of a weapon; carrying a concealed weapon; violating a protection order; criminal mischief and misdemeanor theft.
McCaw is accused of going to his brother’s home, despite being barred by court order from contacting the brother’s roommate. He allegedly broke a window and stole items from the home before driving a vehicle from there to Cerise Park.
Reports of shots fired near Cerise caused the police to respond with the Special Weapons and Tactics team and close the park until McCaw was located and detained.
His next court date is Sept. 16.
