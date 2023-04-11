Guilty and pending pleas in drug indictments

Ernest Anthony Abachiche Jr., who was indicted on federal drug trafficking charges in 2022, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute drugs and to being a felon in possession of a weapon. Sentencing is set for May 11.



