Ernest Anthony Abachiche Jr., who was indicted on federal drug trafficking charges in 2022, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute drugs and to being a felon in possession of a weapon. Sentencing is set for May 11.
In entering a plea agreement with the federal government, Abachiche agreed to cooperate with the prosecution and if he fails to live up to his end of the bargain, he can be charged with perjury, as well as lose the benefits of the plea deal.
Abachiche was accused in the original indictment of working with at least five other people in a conspiracy to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine.
• Codefendants:
Anya Abachiche is set for a change of plea hearing on Thursday. Robert Burnett on April 10 pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute drugs. Eric Thomas has reached an agreement, federal court records show, and he is set for a plea hearing on April 25. Mykah Mahaney is set for a plea hearing on May 8. Jessie French reached an agreement April 7, according to a notice filed in the court. Her change of plea hearing is pending.
Woman sentenced to prison in drug case
Mariah Wilkes, arrested last year on allegations she helped traffic drugs into the community, has been sentenced to four years in prison, Montrose Combined Court records show.
Wilkes was accused of helping Ernest Abachiche Jr., who was federally indicted on drug-trafficking charges, and of selling methamphetamine and fentanyl to a person working undercover for the drug task force.
Wilkes, who was not charged federally, pleaded ultimately pleaded guilty to drug distribution. In addition to prison time, she was ordered to pay $6,000 in costs and is to serve two years on parole once released.
Plea tendered in 2021 gun discharge case
Robert Barnes, accused in 2021 of firing a shot toward another man during an argument, has pleaded guilty to illegal discharge of a firearm, according to Montrose Combined Court records.
Barnes was accused of firing a weapon during a workplace dispute at Tap In Adult Skills Gaming Center. The bullet struck glass in the business’ door, missing the man who had bent to lock the door, police said at the time.
