Woman pleads guilty to theft from at-risk adults
Susan Williams, accused of funneling money from clients whose finances she was supposed to assist with, could receive a probationary sentence under the terms of her plea deal.
Williams — who was charged last year with felony theft of $100,000 or more; six counts of theft from an at-risk adult and multiple forgery counts — pleaded guilty to two of the theft from an at-risk adult charges, according to Montrose Combined Court records. These charges are class-3 felonies.
Under Williams’ plea agreement, all other charges are to be dismissed. The agreement calls for supervised probation, with jail time capped at 30 days, if it is ordered as a condition of probation. Williams also must pay restitution.
Her plea deal must be formally accepted by the court at her sentencing date, Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Williams was formerly employed by the Center for Mental Health, where she was in charge of managing bank accounts for certain higher-risk clients under an assistance program at the center. Adults in this program met the legal definition of “at-risk” due to disability or age.
Williams had been fired in December of 2020 for unspecified policy violations, according to court documents.
In January of 2021, a man who was part of the center’s financial management program became suspicious when his bank account showed only $300 being deposited from a federal stimulus payment that should have been $1,200.
The Center for Mental Health also found another client’s account was used to make payments on credit cards that were not his; staff called police and also hired a forensic accountant.
Williams was in charge of both clients’ accounts at the time of the suspicious activity.
Man accused of pointing gun at officers is set for hearing
Jeffrey Hernandez, accused of pointing a weapon at officers last November, has been charged and is set for a hearing Feb. 3.
Hernandez was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder; two counts of first-degree assault; prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment, according to court records.
At a previous hearing, Hernandez’ attorney said there was not enough evidence to sustain an attempted murder allegation.
Last Nov. 18, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports that a suicidal Hernandez was threatening himself and to “get into a shootout” with law enforcement.
When deputies arrived, Hernandez allegedly would not come out of the house and threatened to shoot them if they didn’t shoot him first.
After a lengthy standoff, Hernandez stepped out of a garage with a .45 in his hand, then pointed the weapon directly at deputies, his arrest affidavit alleges.
One of the deputies fired a less-lethal beanbag round twice to effect Hernandez’s arrest. After Hernandez was detained, it was determined that another deputy had tried to fire his AR-15 in response, but the gun misfired.
Kidnap, assault case set for prelim
Rudolfo Santistevan, who is charged with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree assault, has been set for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 3.
Santistevan is accused of firing upon an Orange Road home last October, causing the home’s occupant to flee out of a window.
That man suspected Santistevan, who had formerly dated his girlfriend. Prior to the shots ringing out, the man received a phone call from the woman, who alleged Santistevan had harmed her. The woman also texted her mother to report she was with Santistevan and he would not allow her to leave, according to his arrest affidavit.
The woman was located the next day, alone in a vehicle in the Glenwood Springs area; she reported Santistevan had departed in a different vehicle.
When the Colorado State Patrol spotted a matching vehicle, its driver fled, triggering a high-speed chase into Eagle County, where spike strips stopped the vehicle. Santistevan was behind the wheel, authorities allege.
He was formally charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, felony menacing, aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, harassment, second-degree trespass and violating protection orders. He is accused as a habitual criminal, which could act as sentencing enhancement if he is convicted.
Santistevan was previously set for a prelim Jan. 5, but this was moved to Feb. 3. The hearing will weigh the strength of probable cause supporting the kidnapping and assault charges.