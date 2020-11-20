Sex abuse case resolves with child abuse plea
Jared Crippin, arrested last year on suspicion of sexually abusing a child, has pleaded guilty to negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury, with an underlying sexual factual basis.
Remaining charges are to be dismissed under Crippin’s plea agreement. Crippin is to successfully complete a psychosexual evaluation and treatment and comply with sex offender registration requirements. He cannot have contact with children without the permission of his treatment team.
The terms of his sentence, set for Jan. 19, 2021, are otherwise open to the court.
Crippin was arrested after a child alleged to investigators that Crippin had sexually abused her while she was in his care, and that on one occasion, he stopped, because she told him it hurt.
By his Nov. 2 plea agreement, Crippin admitted that he acted with criminal negligence to cause “injury to a child’s life or health” or that he allowed a child to face unreasonable risk to her life or health; or engaged in a pattern of conduct resulting in “malnourishment, lack of proper medical care, cruel punishment, mistreatment, or an accumulation of injuries” that ultimately led to serious bodily injury.
Formal charges in alleged Halloween party sex assault
Jose Sanchez-Medrano was charged formally with sexual assault on a child, according to Montrose Combined Court records.
Sanchez-Medrano was arrested in October on allegations that he had come back into a Montrose County home where he had earlier been a Halloween party guest and assaulted a juvenile in her bed, wakening her with a “caress” that proceeded to sexual touching.
Sanchez-Medrano has denied the allegations. He is next due in court Dec. 10.
