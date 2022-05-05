Compiled by Katharhynn Heidelberg
Man pleads to assault in stabbing caseAndrew Valencia, accused of stabbing another man last year, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and felony menacing, according to Montrose Combined Court records.
He also pleaded guilty in another case to second-degree assault/strangulation, per the courts.
Sentencing is set for June 27.
In March of 2021, Valencia encountered a man and a woman in a parking lot of a South Cascade Avenue business. The woman became angry upon seeing him, because of a past incident, Valencia’s arrest affidavit said, and she made a crude gesture. According to the document, Valencia called something rude back, began arguing with the woman’s boyfriend, then came out of his truck and stabbed that man, who, police said, was “actively retreating.”
Valencia was arrested a few days later in Grand Junction.
Vehicular homicide case headed to trialJennifer Sabartinelli is set for trial on vehicular homicide and other charges filed in the 2021 death of Graciela Suarez-de Vargas.
On Aug. 13, 2021, Sabartinelli allegedly left a house party intoxicated, striking parked vehicles on her way out, and then struck the de Vargas vehicle on 64.50 as its driver, de Vargas’ husband, tried to get out of the way.
Suarez-de Vargas, 62, went through the windshield and died later at the hospital. Her husband was injured in the crash.
Sabartinelli has pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide-driving under the influence; reckless vehicular homicide; DUI; driving under restraint; careless driving causing injury; leaving the scene of an accident; failing to report an accident and reckless driving.
Trial has been set for Aug. 8.
Man accused of holding workers hostage set for trialDonald Rodarte Jr. is set for trial starting Aug. 29 on charges of false imprisonment and felony menacing.
Rodarte is accused of last Nov. 5 holding four construction workers at gunpoint at a home they were building. One man escaped and the others talked him into leaving, according to police.
He was apprehended later in the Stoney Creek neighborhood, where he was reportedly walking about with a gun.
Earlier the same day, Rodarte had reportedly called dispatch to report a woman was being held captive in a hotel; no evidence of that was found.
He also allegedly approached a woman and demanded to be let into her garage because he believed his sister was being held there. The woman locked herself and her children in her vehicle.
Rodarte has pleaded not guilty to false imprisonment, felony menacing, burglary, second-degree assault on a peace officer, possessing a controlled substance and drug possession as a special offender, resisting arrest, false reporting and trespass.
Trials coming up in meth casesMichael Vo, indicted last year on drug charges, is set for trial starting Aug. 30.
Vo is charged with felony drug distribution and possession with intent to distribute drugs.
He was indicted in 2021, as were Edward Sandoval, Todd Davies, Ben Nguyen and Cesar Gracian. Another person, Dylan Martinez, later was also accused of drug offenses.
The men allegedly were involved in methamphetamine trafficking.
Nguyen is also set for trial starting Aug. 1. He has pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to distribute drugs.
Martinez is to appear in court May 9. Sandoval is set for court May 18. Gracian is set for May 16. Davies is due for arraignment July 20.
Man settles phone harassment caseAccording to court records, Mark Berry was sentenced to 17 days in jail, with credit for 17 already served, for harassing former mayor Doug Glaspell by phone.
Berry was first charged with retaliation against an elected official and misdemeanor harassment. He pleaded guilty to telephone harassment.
Last year, Berry repeatedly telephoned Glaspell; according to police he called him a terrorist and stated Glaspell was going to go to prison.
Glaspell was then the mayor of Montrose and remains on the city council. He said the calls did not unduly concern him, but did alarm his wife.