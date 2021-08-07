Prelim continued in Gunnison murder case
The man accused of killing Ana Rascon, then trying to set the Gunnison County home where she died on fire, will have the evidence against him heard later this month.
Jorge Solis is charged with first-degree murder, attempted arson and trespassing. He is slated for a preliminary hearing Aug. 24, at which the probable cause supporting the charges will be weighed for its sufficiency.
In March, a caretaker for a home in the Arrowhead subdivision found Rascon, 22, dead inside, and signs of a fire having been set nearby.
Rascon sustained multiple head injuries. Investigators found what they described as a battle axe or ice climbing axe, with blood on the handle and head.
The investigation led to witnesses who placed Solis with Rascon.
Hearing slated for murder suspect deemed incompetent
Karsten Persson, accused of bludgeoning his mother Liv Åse Wall to death in 2017, will return to court Oct. 5 for a status conference.
He is charged with first-degree murder.
Persson was deemed incompetent for legal proceedings after his arrest, and the case has been on hold since that time.
Wall, 71, was found dead in her Montrose home after a friend had police check on her in October 2017.
Persson was later arrested in Ohio.
According to testimony from previous hearings, he believed that his mother and brother were manufacturing the chemical benzene and using it to poison him. Persson in 2015 attempted to cross the Syrian border with a suitcase full of silver in hopes of joining ISIS, a police detective testified.
Prelim set in sex assault, kidnap case
Arturo Camacho-Estrada, arrested in May on allegations that he forced a woman into her home at knifepoint and sexually assaulted her, has been set for preliminary hearing Sept. 16.
According to his arrest affidavit, Camacho-Estrada said he had consensual sex with the woman.
He is charged with felony-3 sexual assault and sexual assault-overcome victim’s will, according to Montrose Combined Court records.
He was also charged with second-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary and felony menacing.
Camacho-Estrada was arrested after a passerby spotted a man hitting and grabbing a woman at at 65.30 Road address. The call summoned police and, when they knocked, the woman was able to get to the door and tell them what was happening, the arrest affidavit says.
