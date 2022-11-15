Hearing set for man accused of groping woman at her work
A Montrose man who allegedly groped a woman at a local business and exposed himself to her in full view of surveillance cameras is headed to court in December
José Julian Lopez, 33, denied the allegations when police questioned and arrested him Oct. 6. Now free on bond, he was charged formally with unlawful sexual contact-no consent, indecent exposure and harassment, according to the Montrose Combined Court.
Lopez is due in court on Dec. 13 for a show-cause hearing.
On Oct. 6, a woman who worked at an East Main Street business told Montrose Police Department Officer Nathan Irick that she was assisting Lopez at the business when he allegedly made unwanted contact. According to an arrest affidavit, when officers reviewed surveillance footage, they saw a man who is alleged to be Lopez taking hold of the woman and pulling her close in a hug and grabbing her buttocks with his free hand before trying to kiss her.
The woman pulled away and turned her head.
“(Lopez) pushed (her) back onto a couch in the office, and he climbed on top of her,” Irick alleged in Lopez’s arrest affidavit. “I could see (woman) try to push José off her numerous times.”
The video showed the man stand and start hugging the woman as she tried to stop him, the officer wrote. The man on the footage again allegedly grabbed the woman’s buttocks; she sat down in a chair in an apparent effort to stop him, then struggled to push him out of the office.
The man on the footage then allegedly exposed himself and forced the woman to touch him before masturbating.
He kept doing this until the business phone rang and the woman told the person on the other end of the line to call 911.
A police sergeant later reached Lopez at his home. Although Lopez allegedly admitted to hugging the woman, he denied groping her; he “appeared disgusted and said he did not touch (her) in that way,” Irick wrote in the affidavit, quoting the sergeant’s supplemental report.
Lopez also reacted with apparent disgust when later asked if he had exposed himself to the woman.
The sergeant asked Lopez if he was in an intimate relationship with the woman; Lopez allegedly responded that he wanted to be, but wasn’t. He said he’d called the business after the alleged encounter because he wanted to apologize to her because she was married.
Sex assault suspects could ask for prelim
• Cy McKinney, charged with two felony counts of sexual assault on a child, returns to court Thursday, Nov. 17. He could at that time request that a preliminary hearing be set in his case, which would function as a screening device for probable cause.
McKinney was arrested in August after a child alleged he had sexually molested her. When investigators interviewed him, McKinney initially denied it but then allegedly admitted to putting his hands under the child’s clothing and touching her.
McKinney was earlier charged by Sedgwick County authorities with internet exploitation of a child, a teenage girl. The terms of his bail set there barred him from having contact with anyone under 18, except for one family member. Arraignment in that case is set for Jan. 11, 2023, in Sedgwick County.
• Omar Esparza-Hernandez, who allegedly sexually assaulted a teenager this past summer, is set to return to court on Dec. 1 for a preliminary hearing demand.
Esparza-Hernandez, 39, is charged with sexual assault-overcome victim’s will; unlawful sexual contact-coerce a child and unlawful sexual contact-no consent, which he denies.
• Nicolas Castro, who is accused of sexual assault and other offenses, is set for a preliminary demand on Jan. 5, 2023.
Castro denies charges of sexual assault on a child as a pattern of abuse; sexual assault on a child while in a position of trust; unlawful sexual contact, and other sex offenses.
The alleged abuse took place between 2009 and 2020 and the charged conduct involves three individuals.
Sheriff’s investigators allege that Castro sexually abused a child in his home and that he inappropriately touched at least one reported victim while performing massages as a “sobadoro,” or healer who helps people with muscle strain and dislocated bones.
Trial set in daycare sex abuse case
James Carpenter, accused of sexually assaulting a child at a daycare, is set for trial starting Feb. 6, 2023. Carpenter is also set for a motions hearing Dec. 30.
Carpenter, who is free on bond, was arrested in February of this year after a child disclosed alleged sexual abuse. The child had been attending his wife’s daycare, where Carpenter was assisting after having lost his job during the pandemic.
Carpenter was later charged with sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and with sexual assault on a child.
Carpenter denied the allegations. At the time of his arrest, his attorney said no one should jump to conclusions, and he reminded the public that Carpenter is presumed innocent.