Hearing continued in sexual assault case
Thomas Johnson, charged with sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, and accused of an aggravated sex offense, is to have a probable cause hearing rescheduled.
Johnson has denied the allegations and is free on bond.
Johnson, whose preliminary hearing had initially been set for last week, will have a hearing March 5, at which time, a new date for the prelim is to be scheduled.
Last August, a child disclosed to investigators that Johnson had touched her and caused her to touch him, an arrest affidavit alleges.
The document also says that when the child’s mother confronted Johnson, he said he would never do such a thing, then took a large quantity of pills and locked himself in a bathroom, which prompted a 911 call.
April prelim set for Crippin
Jared Crippin, charged with three counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, has been set for a preliminary hearing April 9.
He is also set for a hearing the same day, in another case in which he is accused of bond violations.
Crippin, now free on bond, was arrested last November, after a child alleged during a forensic interview that he sexually assaulted her while she was in his care.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.