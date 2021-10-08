Compiled by Katharhynn Heidelberg
Man accused of sexual assault after fellow churchgoer records interaction with childA Montrose man has been charged with sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust after a fellow churchgoer recorded his alleged interaction with a child.
Steven Garrison is free on bond. His next court date is Nov. 4. According to Montrose Combined Court records, he was charged formally with two counts of sexual assault on a child as a pattern of abuse.
Defense attorney Daniel Shaffer said he could not comment on the case at this time.
According to allegations in his arrest affidavit, Garrison, 56, told Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Investigator T. Thompson he had made a mistake and did not intend to hurt the child.
On Sept. 5, Thompson received word from a deputy that he had reviewed a video provided by a third party that appeared to show sexual assault on a child. The third party later met with Thompson and showed him the video.
The man said he had been attending a Montrose church for several months and grown concerned about interactions he witnessed between Garrison and a child who also attended the church.
“(Reporting party) stated he decided to attempt to film Steven doing something inappropriate. (He) referred to himself as a ‘sheepdog’ several times during our conversation. (He) also stated that was his first attempt of filming Steve,” Thompson wrote.
Per the affidavit, the witness had spotted Garrison at a Sept. 5 church service, seated where the building’s cameras did not record. He in turn sat with his tablet facing Garrison and a girl, recording them for about 45 minutes.
Thompson in describing the footage he viewed said Garrison touched the girl on the side of her chest as well as extended a cupped hand as the girl leaned forward. Garrison did not move his hand when it came into contact with her breast, except to caress it, Thompson alleged.
Because the child did not appear distressed, Thompson wrote he believed “that had become a normal interaction between them.”
Thompson also alleged Garrison guided the girl’s hand onto his genitals and that he also saw Garrison placing his hand on her breast, plus other forms of contact.
Garrison stopped after the man recording them informed the girl of what he was doing, the affidavit says.
The child was brought in for a forensic interview, in which she alleged Garrison had “touched her on every occasion she had attended the church in the last two months.”
When Garrison was interviewed, he “made several statements of not being able to deny what was on a video,” Thompson wrote.
Olathe man accused of sexual exploitationAn Olathe man is being prosecuted more than a year after police suspected he had possessed an explicit image of a child.
Roger Fine, 46, was arrested on an Aug. 26 warrant and is currently free on bond.
According to the Montrose Combined Courts, he was charged with sexual exploitation of a child.
Fine is next due in court Nov. 4. Court records did not list an attorney for him.
Olathe Police Officer Myles Standish based his arrest warrant off an April 8, 2020 case report by David Pearson, a former detective with OPD. (In an unrelated matter, Pearson is charged with unlawful sexual contact and harassment against people working at WestCo dispatch, which he denies.)
The report Standish reviewed said that Phil Rosty, then the detective with the Montrose Police Department who was in charge of the electronic forensics division, contacted Pearson with a tip about Fine.
Rosty said Google located an explicit image of a child that had been viewed by a user with an email later alleged to have been Fine’s. Google notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which in turn notified Rosty.
The date the image was reportedly viewed was Dec. 17, 2019.
On April 9, 2020, Pearson collected the information from Rosty and the following day, attempted to locate Fine at his last known address, but was informed he had moved.
The District Attorney’s Office then tried to issue a summons for Fine, but he could not be located to be served with the summons, so Standish then sought and obtained an arrest warrant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.