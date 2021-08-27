Formal charges in Delta strangulation attempt
Warren Miller, accused of strangling a Delta woman to the point of near-death on Aug. 4, has been charged formally with attempted first-degree murder.
Delta Combined Court records show Miller was also charged with two counts of second-degree assault, as well as with one count each of obstructing a peace officer and non-injury child abuse. Three of the charges carry a crime of violence designation.
A preliminary hearing has been set for Sept. 16 in Delta.
Delta police used a sledgehammer to force their way into a woman’s home on Aug. 4, after a neighbor heard screaming and called for help.
An affidavit alleges officers found Miller on top of a limp and unresponsive woman, with his hands around her neck from the back.
The woman later told police she believed she was going to die.
Gunnison murder prelim resetA preliminary hearing for Jorge Solis, who is charged with first-degree murder and arson, was again continued. The new hearing date is Sept. 30.
Solis is accused of killing Ana Rascon at a home on Rim Road in the Arrowhead subdivision, rural Gunnison County, in March.
Rascon, whose body was discovered by the home’s caretaker, sustained multiple head injuries. Investigators also found evidence of a fire having been set beneath a nearby coffee table. They recovered a “battle axe or ice climbing-type axe” found on the kitchen floor.
Investigators located keys matching a car that had been found stuck and abandoned about 2 miles away, according to Solis’ arrest affidavit.
A witness placed a man and a woman at the car early March 6 and further reported having seen the same man walking alone in the area that afternoon. At that time, the witness and a companion gave the man a lift to the highway and said he indicated he was going to Grand Junction. One of the two witnesses later picked Solis from a photo line-up.
Further investigation and tips led to Solis’ arrest about 10 days after Rascon’s body was found.
Vehicular homicide case continued for chargesJennifer Sabartinelli, accused of crashing into a truck on Aug. 13 and killing it passenger, is to be charged formally by Sept. 2.
Charges were originally due Aug. 26.
Sabartinelli is alleged to have consumed several alcoholic beverages before driving off at a high rate of speed from a home on 64.50 Road after an argument. She struck several parked cars as she left, then subsequently rear-ended the truck, the Colorado State Patrol alleges.
The crash killed Graciela Suarez-DeVargas, 62, and injured her husband, Jesus Vargas.
Sabartinelli was held on suspicion of vehicular homicide-driving under the influence; reckless vehicular homicide; careless driving causing injury; reckless driving; DUI and traffic offenses.
Formal charges in gaming center shooting attemptRobert Barnes, accused of firing a shot at another man during a dispute at Tap In Adult Skills Gaming Center back in July, was charged formally with attempted second-degree murder, according to Montrose Combined Court records.
He is free on bond.
Barnes was also charged with felony menacing and illegal discharge of a firearm.
He is due in court Sept. 16.
Man faces explosives charge after Monarch Pass scareMark McSherry, who allegedly kept explosives components at a remote campsite in Gunnison County, has been charged formally with possession of an incendiary device, according to the Gunnison Combined Court.
McSherry was arrested in late June after a disturbance near the Monarch Crest Gift Shop at the top of Monarch Pass on U.S. 50.
Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to that call, but contacted Gunnison authorities when McSherry reportedly disclosed that he had explosives.
No explosives were found around or in the gift shop, but according to McSherry’s arrest affidavit, investigators located items that appeared to be incomplete pipe bombs and/or components such as transmitter devices and powder at his campsite near Agate Creek trail.
The 242D Ordnance Battalion from Fort Carson and the bomb squad from Colorado Springs took possession of the materials.
