Compiled by Katharhynn Heidelberg
Affidavit: Woman fled to stranger’s home to escape man accused of strangling her
A man wanted since late May on suspicion of choking a woman into unconsciousness and carrying her by throat before driving off with her was arrested Sept. 3.
Anthony Evans was held on a $50,000 bond as of Friday, Sept. 17. His next court appearance is Sept. 30.
Evans is charged with assault-extreme indifference over a May encounter that began at a Montrose business and spilled over into the parking lot of a South Townsend gas station. He was also charged with assault-strangulation, second-degree kidnapping and third-degree assault.
On May 26, a Montrose County resident called to report a woman had run to his home and said someone was trying to hurt her, an arrest affidavit by Montrose Police Department Detective Samantha Graves states.
The witness pulled the woman into his home through a window and killed the house’s lights, then called 911.
“She does not want to speak of his name,” the man said, when asked if he knew who the woman feared.
Sheriff’s deputies arrived and spoke to the woman. According to what they were told: The woman was at a gaming tables business on Cascade Avenue earlier in the night when a man, later alleged to be Evans, found her and “forced her to leave.”
The woman reported being choked with both hands, causing her to lose consciousness before she forced into his vehicle.
The affidavit says the man drove down U.S. 550, where he pushed her out. As she ran, she could hear him shout: “I am going to get you.” She later said the suspect told her “I’m coming for you” and chased her with his truck.
The woman initially resisted identifying the suspect, because she thought it would make things much worse, but eventually alleged it was Evans and disclosed they had a casual romantic relationship.
She said she had declined to spend time with him earlier that night and headed out to the gaming center to wait for a ride.
Police learned from the gaming center’s owner that both the woman and Evans were at his business; he saw the woman waiting in the lot as if for a ride. Evans dropped in briefly before leaving, he said.
Soon after, his customers began reporting a loud argument from a nearby gas station.
Graves collected video surveillance that appeared to show the man approach the woman aggressively before punching her so that she staggered backwards.
The video as Graves described it appeared to show the man following the woman as she walked away holding her face.
The gas station attendant working that night told officers a shirtless man was in the lot, screaming crude threats at a woman before he “fired up the truck” and left with her.
Surveillance from the fueling station showed the encounter there. As Graves described it in the affidavit, the woman trailed behind Evans, holding her face and when she stopped by the driver’s side quarter panel, he aggressively directed her toward the passenger side.
“As (woman) reaches the center of the front of the truck, Anthony walks up behind her, places both his right hand and left hands around her neck and lifts her about a foot off the ground by the neck,” Graves’ affidavit alleges.
“Anthony carries (her) from the front of the truck, around the open passenger door and forcefully pushes her into the passenger doorframe before setting her back down on the ground.”
Trial set for man accused of biting off Olathe police chief’s fingertip
Francisco Lopez, accused of biting off Olathe Police Chief Rogelio Pacheco’s fingertip last year, is headed to trial.
Lopez was charged with multiple counts of assault in the 2020 incident, as well as with felony menacing, reckless child abuse, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
His trial is slated to begin Oct. 5.
In October of last year, Pacheco was among officers who responded to a call from an Olathe home, where it was alleged Lopez had threatened a child and tried to stab his father for intervening.
When Pacheco arrived, Lopez reportedly charged at him, instigating a struggle. During that, he allegedly bit Pacheco’s finger, severing the tip.
Lopez reportedly said officers were getting what they deserved and repeated similar sentiments at his first court proceeding, which he interrupted so frequently, the presiding judge ordered deputies to mute his microphone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.