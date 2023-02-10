Man injured in gun incident
A man is recovering from reportedly severe injuries after he was shot Feb. 4 in a home near Pea Green.
Deputies initially suspected a self-inflicted injury after arriving at the home on Colorado 348, near the Delta County line, but later determined another person was handling the gun when it went off.
That individual, Marcos Martinez of Delta, was ultimately detained on suspicion of second-degree assault and prohibited use of a weapon. He is free on bond and is due in court March 2. Formal charges have not been filed.
According to his arrest affidavit, Martinez said he was drinking with the other man, a friend of his, and the man wanted to see a gun he had. He retrieved the weapon and pointed it toward the floor.
“Marcos stated he wanted to show his friend that the gun worked and he believed it was not loaded, so he pulled the trigger,” Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Sarah Belcher wrote in the affidavit.
The gun discharged and the bullet struck the other man below the belt. Martinez called his daughters to have them call 911 while his friend raced to the bathroom to try to tend to his wound.
Deputies found the gun where Martinez said it would be. They also observed signs consistent with intoxication and Martinez reportedly said he’d consumed eight to 10 beers and rated himself as a “7” on a scale of 1 to 10 for drunkenness.
The injured man was taken first to Delta Health and then was transferred to St. Mary’s in Grand Junction. His updated condition was not available.
Man allegedly assaults friend, stranger
A Montrose man is accused of beating a friend with metallic knuckles, then of going inside strangers' home and repeatedly striking one of the men who lived there.
Alexis Padilla Martinez was arrested Feb. 4 on suspicion of burglary, second-degree assault, possession of an illegal weapon, reckless driving and driving under the influence.
Formal charges are due Feb. 16.
According to Padilla Martinez’s arrest affidavit, he had been drinking at a local bar on Feb. 4 and also at some point drove around with a friend, who later told Montrose Police Department officers that things got “wild” that night.
Per the document, the man reported that Padilla Martinez was driving through a mobile home park in a manner that concerned him, so he started yelling at him. Padilla Martinez then struck the side of a home, the man said. He stopped the vehicle and both men got out, yelling at each other.
The witness reported that he refused to get back into the car because he didn’t feel safe, but when Padilla Martinez got into the backseat, he figured he could drive the car.
Instead, as they spoke, Martinez Padilla allegedly began hitting in him the face with metallic knuckles, so he got out, throwing his hands across his face to protect it. He then threw a rock to defend himself, but it hit the vehicle instead and he ran to get away, the affidavit says.
From what police were able to piece together, Martinez Padilla also began running, went into a mobile home and allegedly assaulted its resident, prompting a 911 call that brought officers.
When they arrived, they found Martinez Padilla on the porch with a bloody hand injury. Inside, they found the resident, who had a swollen face and bloody nose.
The man told officers he was sleeping when someone banged on his door, so he got up and opened it to see who it was.
“A male pushed (man) back into the house and once they were both inside, the male began striking (him) in the face repeatedly,” Officer Jamie Kent wrote in the affidavit. “ … he explained that the male knocked him over and fell into a sink that was lying in the living room.”
The man estimated he was struck about 20 times. He told officers he had no idea who the other man was or why he was being hit.
Another person who lived in the home told officers that, while outside repairing a heater, he saw two people fighting next to a car in the mobile home park. Later, he too heard someone banging on the door and he then witnessed the alleged assault. He identified the suspect as Padilla Martinez and said he had pushed him away.
A third man who lived at the home also said he woke up to someone banging on the door and had witnessed the reported assault.
The men “did not recognize Alexis and they did not know why he was trying to come into their home,” Kent wrote.
Martinez Padilla was not coherent at the scene, Kent said, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment for a cut on his hand.
One of the officers followed a trail of blood to Martinez Padilla’s vehicle, where he found metallic knuckles, “covered in blood.”
Officers noted damage to the car consistent with it having swiped against something. Its registered owner reported Martinez Padilla, a family member, had taken the car without her knowing. She gave permission to have it searched.
A puppy in the vehicle was linked back to Martinez Padilla’s friend, who in an interview alleged having been assaulted with the metallic knuckles.
Martinez Padilla reportedly said he had been at a bar, but did not say with whom. He hinted at being in a fight in which someone hit him, so he began to swing back.
Prelim set for mom accused of shooting daughter
Kristie Jones, charged with first-degree assault in an October shooting, is set to have a preliminary hearing on April 26.
Jones allegedly shot her daughter in the back during a dispute at her Paradox Trail home, but has claimed self-defense. Her daughter strongly disagrees with that defense.
The prelim will weigh the evidence against probable cause and a judge will decide whether there is sufficient probable cause for the case to proceed.
Jones is free on bond.