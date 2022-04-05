Plea entered in gas station robbery case
A Montrose man accused of robbing the Golden Gate gas station in 2020 and then continuing a crime spree in La Plata County has settled his local case.
Donald Labarr III pleaded guilty March 28 to attempted aggravated robbery and to aggravated motor vehicle theft, according to Montrose Combined Court records. Sentencing was set for May 16.
Labarr in 2020 stole a rental car from a family member in Montrose County and drove to the Golden Gate. Police reports at the time alleged Labarr showed the clerk a gun in his waistband and demanded money. Labarr also was accused of similar crimes in La Plata County, where his case has been set for April 7.
A Kansas state trooper captured Labarr in 2020 and he was returned to Colorado to face charges.
Man accused of meth trafficking is charged with three felonies
Victor W. Thurston, arrested in March in Delta, was charged formally with possession with intent to manufacture or distribute drugs as a class-2 drug felony.
He also was charged with the same offense, but as a class3- drug felony, as well as with unlawful possession as a class-4 drug felony.
Thurston has also been charged with traffic infractions.
The criminal complaint alleges Thurston, 41, had between 7 and 112 grams of methamphetamine, with the intent to sell or distribute it, constituting the class-2 drug felony. He is alleged to have possessed the meth with the intent to sell or distribute it, the class-3 drug felony. The complaint also accused Thurston of possessing more than 4 grams of methamphetamine.
The other allegations are that he drove without a valid license, did not display license plates, had a tail lamp out and that he sped 80 mph in a 65 mph zone.
Early March 9, a Delta County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted Thurston’s vehicle parked at US 50 and Escalante Canyon Road. When the deputy paused to check it out, someone came out of the bushes, jumped into the vehicle and drove off. The deputy followed it because the taillight was out and it did not have plates, Sheriff Mark Taylor said previously.
Other deputies stopped the vehicle at 1250 Road and US 50; based on the driver’s behavior, they had the Delta Police Department respond with its K9 unit. Taylor said the dog alerted on possible narcotics, leading to a search.
Deputies reportedly found three baggies of suspected methamphetamine.
Chase suspect pleads to misdemeanors
Christina Juarez, arrested in February after the vehicle in which she was a passenger fled police, pleaded to resisting arrest and obstruction on March 30. Both charges are misdemeanors.
She was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with credit for pre-sentence confinement since her arrest on Feb. 20. Juarez also was sentenced to 18 months of unsupervised probation and will be jointly and severally liable for restitution the District Attorney’s Office might seek and be granted.
Juarez was in the same vehicle whose driver had fled police in Salida and Gunnison in February. The vehicle’s occupants were accused of stealing cartloads of items from the Walmarts in both locations and the truck they were in had been reported stolen from Pueblo.
A National Park Service ranger spotted the truck east of Montrose on Feb. 20; multiple agencies locally gave chase until the vehicle stopped near Spring Creek and 6000 roads and its occupants took off on foot.
Juarez was captured, as was Daniel Hernandez, 34. Hernandez posted bail, but according to the Montrose Combined Courts, he now has an active warrant for his arrest.
A third person, alleged to be Daniel Juarez, escaped. He allegedly stole another truck from a Montrose County driveway. That truck is a black 1996 Dodge, with Colorado plates 198-NHT. Anyone with information about the truck or Daniel Juarez should call dispatch at 970-249-9110.