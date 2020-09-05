Crime Roundup: Montrose man held in Mesa County ‘crime spree’

Montrose man held in Mesa County ‘crime spree’A Montrose man is accused of stealing vehicles and leading authorities in Delta on a chase early Friday.
Jorge Robledo-Aispuro is accused of taking a vehicle from a Mesa County home early Friday, and of then stealing a second vehicle when the first broke down. He was arrested after crashing that vehicle into a fence in Delta County and attempting to flee on foot into Escalante Canyon.
He was booked into Mesa County Jail, where he was held on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft; vehicular eluding, first- second- and third-degree criminal trespass; criminal mischief as a felony; criminal mischief as a misdemeanor; theft, obstructing a peace officer and driving under restraint.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were paged to a home on Lexington Lane in that county, at about 6:15 Friday morning, concerning a stolen Chevy Tahoe.
Roughly two hours later, they found the Tahoe and other stolen property near the location where a second vehicle had been reported stolen, according to the agency’s press release.
Witnesses reported seeing a man push the broken down Tahoe from U.S. 50 to Siminoe Road, and then getting into a Ford F150 parked at another residence and driving off.
Because the driver appeared to be headed toward Delta, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office alerted the DCSO, whose deputies spotted the truck a short time later. When they tried stop it, the driver took off at a speed close to 100 mph.
The DCSO said the driver did not pull over when deputies turned on lights and sirens. In an apparent attempt to evade them, the driver turned onto Escalante Road, where he lost control and crashed into a barbed wire fence.
The driver then made a run toward the canyon on foot, according to the DCSO, but was captured in short order.
The DCSO identified the man as Robledo-Aispuro.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said that upon additional investigation, its deputies discovered additional crimes, including vandalism, at a home on Snyder Creek Road.
Each agency thanked the other, and the DCSO also thanked the Colorado State Patrol for assisting.
Prelim set in crash that killed cyclistTyler Hilton, 18, is set to have a preliminary hearing on Oct. 30, months after he was accused of driving into bicyclist Christopher Blunt, killing him.
Hilton was charged with vehicular homicide-DUI, reckless vehicular homicide and with leaving the scene of an accident, according to court records. The Oct. 30 hearing will weigh the probable cause evidence against Hilton to determine whether the case should proceed.
In March, Hilton drove down North Townsend Avenue, allegedly under the influence of alcohol and, according to witness’ reports to police, attempted to pass other vehicles. Blunt was biking down the road and was thrown over the top of Hilton’s SUV upon impact. He died later at a Grand Junction hospital.
Hilton allegedly fled to his home, where he told his mother he’d struck a deer. The woman contacted dispatch and returned Hilton to the scene.
According to his arrest affidavit, Hilton told police he hadn’t been able to avoid the collision because another car was in his way, and he panicked when he struck Blunt. The affidavit also says Hilton claimed Blunt was responsible for the crash because he should have been riding on the other side of the road.
Second plea tendered in pot cultivation case
Billy Bohard, charged with marijuana offenses last year, along with his wife, is to receive a probationary sentence after pleading out his case.
Bohard in late August pleaded guilty to cultivation of marijuana, a drug felony-3 offense.
Other charges, which had included distribution charges and the designation as a special offender, were dismissed.
Bohard’s wife, Shannon, earlier pleaded guilty to cultivation; she is to receive a four-year deferred judgment and will not stand as convicted if she successfully completes the terms of her sentence.
Both are to be formally sentenced in October.
The Bohards, who are free on bail, were arrested in August 2019 after 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force investigation fueled by tips and social media posts. They were accused of having 50 pounds of marijuana and growing more than 30 plants on residential property.
Colorado law does not allow people to to sell marijuana without the proper permits. The law also prohibits more than 12 marijuana plants from being grown at a single residential property, no matter how many people reside there. Montrose County’s pot ordinance leaves the 12-plant restriction in place, even on properties where there are medicinal marijuana users and/or designated caregivers.
Formal charges after home sustained gunfireStanley Lucero, 20, stands formally accused of retaliating against a witness or victim, after his arrest last month on a July warrant.
Lucero is charged formally with witness/victim retaliation, illegal discharge of a firearm and telephone harassment, according to Montrose Combined Court records. He remained in custody Friday in lieu of a $60,000 bond, according to court records.
Lucero allegedly threatened the reported victim in an earlier case via text messages.
In June, a neighbor of the reported victim called police to say that people were tearing up and down the nearby alley and that later, she heard gunshots. Police found the wall of a home nearby had been hit with bird shot from a shotgun.
