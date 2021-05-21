Guilty plea in cyclist death
Tyler Hilton, charged last year in the death of bicyclist Christopher Blunt, faces six years in prison after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide-DUI, according to court records.
Reckless vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident charges are to be dismissed under his May 3 plea agreement, along with traffic violations.
Formal sentencing was set for July 6.
Hilton was driving intoxicated the morning of March 16, 2020, when he attempted to pass other vehicles on North Townsend Avenue, and struck Blunt on his bicycle. Blunt later died of his injuries.
Woman charged in husband’s stabbing
Flora Cruz-Molina, an Olathe-area woman accused of attacking her husband with a knife, was formally charged with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and with felony menacing.
Cruz-Molina reportedly argued with her husband in their home in April, accusing him of conduct that he denied, and then stabbing him with a kitchen knife.
The knife struck the man in the left side of the chest, although the blade did not penetrate very deeply, the case affidavit says. He wrestled the knife away and made his way to a nearby church for help, the document also says.
Cruz-Molina is set for a June 3 hearing, at which she can ask for a preliminary hearing to be set.
Assault and burglary charges filed in pistol-whip case
Robbie Martinez, accused of coming into an ex-girlfriend’s residence and attacking a man there, was charged with first-degree burglary — assault/menace; second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, felony menacing, criminal mischief and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.
He was also charged with vehicular eluding and driving under restraint.
Martinez allegedly came into his former girlfriend’s part of a rental unit in February and assaulted her guest by hitting and kicking him, as well as by striking him with a gun, police said.
Martinez was captured in late March after a chase down the highway.
He is set for court May 27, to have a preliminary hearing date set.
Man receives 2 years for role in robbery attempt
Joseph Charron, one of three men accused in the 2019 robbery of Alta convenience store, was sentenced to two years of probation for attempted robbery, court records show. He was also ordered to perform 72 hours of useful public service.
Charron was accused of conspiring with Paydon Boyle and Tristan Billingsley to rob the store and split the proceeds after paying a bar tab.
Boyle was previously sentenced to probation for his plea to attempted robbery.
Billingsley, who denies the allegations, is accused of going into the store, pointing a weapon at the clerk and demanding money. He is set for trial starting June 28. He was charged with aggravated robbery, menacing and theft.
Ex-school district employee set for plea date in theft case
Robert “Steve” McEwin, a former IT director with the Montrose County School District, has been set for a plea hearing July 12. McEwin could enter a plea at that time to felony theft and use of a forged academic record, or seek a continuance.
McEwin was arrested last December and is now free on bond. He is accused of using false expenditures and misusing district credit cards to siphon off more than $230,000 from the district. McEwin is also accused of falsely claiming to have a doctorate degree, which caused the district to pay him more.
Arraignment set in Adderall case
David Dreitlein, the physician accused of prescribing Adderall outside the course of his professional practice, is set for arraignment June 21.
Dreitlein, who denies the allegations, was issued a summons in February alleging unlawful dispensing of a controlled substance on or about Nov. 2, 2018. Three counts of the same charge were filed against him, according to court records.
His defense attorney said prosecutors overstepped by substituting their legal judgment for the medical judgment of a doctor.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.
