Manslaughter plea in Cedaredge stabbing
Gene Barker, who fatally stabbed his roommate in Cedaredge last year, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, according to Delta County Combined Court records.
Barker was initially charged with second-degree murder in the death of Mike Hege, 61.
Sentencing was set for May 19.
Then-Cedaredge Police Officer Kenny Taylor was on patrol last June 16 when he spotted Hege’s body next to a vehicle on SW Third Street. Barker was asleep in the home’s doorway.
According to Barker’s arrest affidavit, when interviewed, he said four men had been at the home, “partying” with him and Hege, his roommate of a few months. He said he intended to call 911 about Hege, but couldn’t get his phone to work and fell over in the doorway, where Taylor later found him.
The affidavit alleges Barker also told his mother he had stabbed Hege, but hadn’t meant to.
Formal charges against man accused of ambushing deputy
Nicholas A. Duran, accused of opening fire on a Montrose County Sheriff’s Office deputy on March 26, was charged formally with attempted murder of a peace officer after deliberation, felony menacing and first-degree assault (threatening peace officer with a weapon).
Duran, 37, returns to court May 11 to request a preliminary hearing date.
According to his arrest affidavit, Duran was using marijuana and was intoxicated at his Jig Road home, where he reportedly began head-butting the wall, putting holes into the drywall, and also damaged the TV.
His conduct caused his mother to call 911.
“Aware that (mother) had called 911, Nicholas armed himself with a shotgun that he had retrieved from a bedroom,” Colorado Bureau of Investigation Agent Ben Russell wrote in the affidavit. Duran allegedly loaded the gun and told his mother he would attempt “suicide by cop.”
His mother and one of Duran’s daughters struggled with Duran over the weapon and when they could not overcome him, his mother informed dispatch he was armed, Russell wrote.
The document alleges Duran went outside, then back in as Healy arrived in a marked patrol unit; Duran next ran around the side of the house and down the driveway as Healy came to a stop.
Body camera showed Healy “frantically exiting” the SUV as a shot is heard; at least one round struck the front of the unit, sending up steam and smoke. At that time, a neighbor began recording with his cell phone camera and Healy called in “shots fired.”
The document recounts the deputy giving Duran several commands to drop the gun, but Duran allegedly kept advancing, pointing his shotgun. Healy fired three rounds and “it also appeared that Nicholas fired at least one shotgun round at Deputy Healy” during that time.
Duran was struck in the chest and fell down. The deputy came to him and asked “Why would you do that?”
Responding deputies rendered aid until Duran could be taken to the hospital. There, he agreed to speak with investigators after being advised of his rights.
Per the affidavit, Duran told them his mother “told him the police were coming to kill him” and that although he fired his shotgun, he wasn’t aware it was at law enforcement.
Healy spoke with investigators too. He said he feared for his life and described what happened as an ambush, using the word “hunted,” so he fired back to stop Duran.
Duran was released from the hospital in early April and made his first court appearance. At that time, his public defender said Duran was on an anti-seizure medication that is linked to aggression and feelings of persecution.
According to jail records, Duran remained in custody Friday on a $25,000 cash-only bond.
The 7th Judicial Critical Incident Team is investigating Healy’s use of force.
Man pleads to robbery in House of Spirits heist
Saul Pantoja has pleaded guilty to a felony-4 robbery charge, according to Montrose Combined Court records, and will be sentenced June 6.
Police said last October, Pantoja went into the East Main Street business with a rifle and fired a shot into the floor, while demanding money because he was hungry. He then left with the cash, but was quickly apprehended in a nearby mobile home park.
No one was injured.