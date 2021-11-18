Compiled by Katharhynn Heidelberg
Prelim set in vehicular homicide case
Jennifer Sabartinelli, accused of causing a fatal crash in August, is set to have a preliminary hearing Dec. 9, according to Montrose Combined Court records.
Sabartinelli is charged with vehicular homicide-driving under the influence and reckless vehicular homicide in the Aug. 13 death of Graciela Suarez-de Vargas, 62, who was a passenger in her husband’s pickup when it was struck from behind on 64.50 Road. The collision sent Suarez-De Vargas through the windshield. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
According to an arrest affidavit, Sabartinelli had been drinking earlier at a house party, which she left after an argument. She allegedly struck parked vehicles on her way out, drove down the road and hit the de Vargas vehicle as its driver attempted to pull to the side and get out of the way.
A preliminary hearing is used as a screening device to weigh whether there is enough probable cause for certain felony-level charges to proceed.
Sabartinelli also was charged with DUI, driving under restraint, careless driving, striking an unattended vehicle, failure to report an accident/return to the scene and reckless driving.
New trial slated for man whose 2018 conviction was overturned
Earl McWilliams, accused of causing the death of Stephanie Boyd in 2016, has a new trial date set in the case.
McWilliams was convicted in 2018 of reckless vehicular homicide and vehicular assault in a US 550 crash that killed Boyd and severely injured her daughter in 2016. This conviction was overturned on appeal.
In July, the Colorado Court of Appeals agreed with his attorneys’ argument that a particular juror should not have been seated after she indicated she might not be able to acquit McWilliams, even if reasonable doubt was shown.
The court rejected the other bases for McWilliams’ appeal, but reversed his conviction and ordered a new trial, which is now set to begin Dec. 2.
Prelim set in gas station robbery case
Donald Labarr III is set for a Dec. 9 preliminary hearing in his robbery case.
Labarr was charged last year with aggravated robbery, felony menacing and motor vehicle theft.
In August 2020, he allegedly entered the Golden Gate fueling station on South Townsend Avenue, displayed a gun in his waistband and demanded money before making off with $480.
Video surveillance linked Labarr to the crime, per his arrest affidavit. Labarr also was accused of attempting to rob gas stations in the Durango area.
The status of that case was not immediately available.
Labarr was captured a few days after the 2020 incidents, in Kansas.
Embezzlement suspect set for arraignment
Susan Williams, accused of siphoning money from Center for Mental Health clients’ accounts, is scheduled to be arraigned on charges of felony theft on Nov. 29.
Williams was charged with two counts of felony theft of $100,000 or more; six counts of theft from an at-risk victim and 24 counts of forgery.
Williams, who had worked for the CMH since 2013, was let go late last year for reported policy violations.
The center operated a program to help its higher-risk clients manage their finances and Williams was reportedly in charge of managing those accounts. Prosecutors allege she instead diverted money from them.
Man who prompted police response to Cerise Park pleads
Christopher McCaw, accused of firing a gun in Cerise Park in August — prompting its closure and a large law enforcement response — settled his case with a plea to second-degree burglary.
Prior to the Cerise Park matter, McCaw went to his brother’s home despite a court order not to contact the other man’s roommate, went inside, and took items from it, before driving to the park in a vehicle that was not his, police said.
Police responded to the park upon a report of shots fired and had to close it until he was located and detained.
McCaw was initially charged with second-degree burglary, aggravated motor vehicle theft, prohibited use of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, protection order violation, criminal mischief and misdemeanor theft.
The charges were dismissed when he pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary of a building. Sentencing was set for Dec. 27.