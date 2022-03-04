Roadside brawler sent to prison for knife attackA Towaoc man was ordered to prison for six years after pleading guilty to second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
Deshane Wall, who was arrested last July in rural Delta County on allegations that he stabbed his brother during a roadside brawl, was sentenced on Feb. 7. Prosecutors had sought the maximum allowed under his plea agreement — 8 years.
Wall, who was initially charged with first-degree assault, received 228 days of credit against the six-year term for time spent in jail prior to sentencing.
“We respect the sentence that the court handed down, Assistant District Attorney Rob Zentner said.
In 2021, Wall was traveling with his brother and a woman, a former girlfriend, down U.S. 50 toward Grand Junction. He reportedly became jealous over her speaking with his brother.
The woman, who was driving, pulled over on the side of the road; Wall and his brother began fighting, attracting the attention of passing motorists.
When they got back into the vehicle, Wall’s brother needed assistance. Wall directed the woman to drive fast so they could get to a hospital, according to his arrest affidavit, which alleges he cut the woman’s face.
The trio made their way to the Veterans Affairs hospital in Grand Junction, which alerted law enforcement. The assault was determined to have taken place in Delta County.
Feds raid Delta gaming businessA Delta adult gaming business was among those to be searched under federal warrants last week, the Delta Police Department announced March 3.
The FBI and DPD on Feb. 24 served a search warrant at L-Jays Skilled Gaming on Valley View Drive. As of March 3, the business was closed. No information was provided about the nature of the warrant, what prompted it, or what was found.
The FBI said in a statement that it executed multiple federal search warrants across Colorado at that “at this time, the FBI cannot provide any further comment about the ongoing investigation.”
