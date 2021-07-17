Compiled by Katharhynn Heidelberg
Sentencing set in assault of wheelchair-using man
The man who in 2019 assaulted a wheelchair-using amputee has pleaded guilty to second-degree assault causing serious bodily injury, according to Montrose Combined Court records.
William Fritz is set for sentencing Aug. 30. A community corrections sentence is possible; terms are open to the court.
He was originally charged with first-degree assault on an at-risk adult.
Fritz, then 55, was arrested in November 2019 after an incident at a Montrose mobile home park.
A witness told police she heard a commotion outside and saw a man later identified as Fritz attacking at 56-year-old man in a wheelchair. She ran over to break it up, then attempted to help the man, who was bleeding from cuts. The man also appeared to have been struck with a golf club.
The victim later told police that Fritz and doused him with gasoline in an attempt to set him on fire.
Fritz at the time of his arrest told police the other man had jumped up from the wheelchair and attacked him; police noted the other man had only one leg. Fritz also told investigators he struggled with alcohol addiction and had “blacked out,” according to his arrest affidavit.
Assault suspect’s plea deal calls for 15 years
Frankie T. Lopez, once charged with attempted murder, has agreed to a plea deal that will see him sentenced to 15 years in prison, if it is formally accepted at his sentencing hearing Aug. 23.
According to court records, Lopez pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, attempted first-degree assault, and violation of a protection order — domestic violence.
All other charges are to be dismissed. Under the agreement on file, Lopez will forfeit any and all weapons and controlled substances, including marijuana, that were seized in the case.
Lopez was arrested in 2020 after a multi-agency pursuit on Colorado 62.
His arrest affidavit said Lopez came into a home on Lincoln Road where a former girlfriend was staying, aimed a rifle at another man and pulled the trigger, but the weapon did not fire. The other man shoved the rifle away and fought off Lopez, who fled.
