Shooting case continued
Kristie Jones, charged with first-degree assault for allegedly shooting her daughter during an October disagreement, will return to court Jan. 5, 2023.
At that time, she could request a preliminary hearing to be set in her case, which would weigh the probable cause supporting the charge.
Jones appeared in Montrose County Court on Thursday, Dec. 1, at which time she was ordered to complete a firearms affidavit concerning a civil protection order. Jones took the paperwork and began filling it out.
As for the assault case, her attorney said evidence in the case has been trickling in, and more time was needed to review it. She sought and received the continuance.
Jones, 63, is free on $150 bail. According to information from prior court hearings, Jones may assert self-defense.
On Oct. 6, Jones reportedly fired a shot in the Paradox Trail home where she lived and the bullet struck the back of her daughter’s shoulder before traveling out of the younger woman’s chest and lodging into a wall.
The sheriff’s investigator who wrote Jones’ arrest affidavit initially said scene evidence supported Jones’ reported version of events, however, an agency commander subsequently said the sequence of events the daughter reported is supported by the evidence.
The daughter asserts Jones had provoked her into coming over by ripping up family photos and texting her images of the resulting damage. The younger woman said she tried to convince Jones to give her another family photo without damaging it, and that she turned and walked away from her mother’s bedroom when Jones opened the door. Jones then fired a shot into her back, she alleged.
Man charged with robbery, menacing at liquor store
Saul Pantoja, arrested last month for allegedly holding up House of Spirits and firing a rifle into the floor, has been charged formally with aggravated robbery and felony menacing.
He is due back in court Dec. 22 to request that a preliminary hearing be set.
Pantoja allegedly went into House of Spirits on East Main Nov. 29, fired a shot and told clerks he was hungry, while shouting demands to give him money.
No one was injured.
Pantoja was arrested a short time later.
Man sent to prison in Delta drug case
Victor Thurston, who was arrested in March on drug offenses, has since been sentenced to prison.
Thurston pleaded guilty to drug possession with intent to distribute, a class-3 felony; all other charges were dismissed under an agreement for three years in the Department of Corrections, the Daily Press has learned from April court records.
“The plea agreement, which resulted in a prison term, represented a compromise between the parties, one that considered many factors including the nature and facts of the case along with the defendant’s relevant prior criminal history,” Assistant District Attorney Rob Zentner said.
Thurston was found with methamphetamine in his vehicle March 9, after a deputy saw him parked at U.S. 50/Escalante Canyon Road in Delta County. Thurston reportedly came out of some nearby bushes, hopped in the vehicle and took off. The deputy followed because the taillight was out; other deputies pulled the vehicle over because of Thurston’s driving speed. They then located multiple grams of methamphetamine.
Plea to menacing in axe case
Chris D. Minton, who was accused of attacking a woman, then of trying to chop his way into her bathroom with an axe, pleaded guilty to felony menacing, according to Montrose Combined Court records.
Sentencing is set for Dec. 19.
The woman called police on May 15 to report she and Minton had argued the night before. The next morning, she said, he hit the bathroom door with an axe blade as she was inside, preparing for her day.
When the blade put a hole in the door, Minton reportedly said “Here’s Johnny” and left when the woman called police.
Police said the woman also reported having a loaded revolver pointed at her during the previous argument.
Judge-threat case on hold
The case against Mark Berry, who was charged with retaliation against a judge, is currently stayed for internal review, according to Montrose Combined Court records.
Berry was accused of calling police dispatch in October and using obscene language to say he was going to “hurt” a former county judge who had presided over an earlier case of Berry’s.
Berry also allegedly left several voicemails for the police sergeant to whom dispatch began forwarding the calls, in which he said “domestic terrorists” were trying to kill him. When the sergeant would call him back, Berry would just yell and hang up, his arrest affidavit says.
Berry was later found riding a bicycle down Main Street and made “biblical” pronouncements, but did not directly say anything about his comments to dispatchers, the affidavit says.
February chase suspect due in court
Daniel Hernandez, who was among three people suspected of evading police after a chase through Montrose County, has been charged formally as an accessory to a felony crime and with resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.
He returns to court Jan. 5.
The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office said Hernandez, with two other people, was suspected of stealing cartloads of merchandise from Walmarts in Salida and Gunnison, and of being in a truck that was reported stolen from Pueblo.
Multiple area agencies pursued the truck after a National Park Service ranger spotted in east of Montrose Feb. 20. It stopped near Spring Creek and 6000 roads; authorities said those inside fled on foot.
Hernandez, 34, was caught at the time, along with Christina Juarez, who pleaded to misdemeanor offenses in April and drew a short jail sentence, along with probation.
A third man, Daniel Juarez, was also suspected. Authorities said he fled and alleged he stole another truck to facilitate his escape.