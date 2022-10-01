Michael D. Chapman, the Delta man accused of stabbing a woman in June, has been set for trial starting Dec. 6.
Chapman is charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and criminal mischief, according to court records.
Attempted murder case set for trial
He is charged in a separate case with tampering with a witness/victim and violating a protection order. That case is set for a plea hearing Oct. 31.
Chapman argued with his girlfriend on June 14 and allegedly stabbed her three times.
Delta police officers responding to a witness’ call found the woman bleeding from her wounds. She pleaded with them “don’t let me die.”
The woman’s injuries required her to be intubated/placed on a ventilator, according to Chapman’s arrest affidavit. Her injuries also were severe enough to meet the legal threshold for first-degree assault to be alleged, the arresting officer wrote in the affidavit.
Chapman was detained near the scene of the stabbing. He is accused of damaging a police car after he was detained, leading to the criminal mischief charge.
Man ordered to probation, jail for robbery
Marcelino Madrid-Rivera, one of three people charged in a robbery in which a teenager was bound and threatened, was sentenced to probation and jail for his role in the offense.
Madrid-Rivera was arrested with Jose Madrid and Sergio-Arellano Torres in February, after a reported home invasion on Ida Road.
According to case information, a man who lived on the property reported hearing a male voice calling out “police,” and said an individual knocked on the door of the main residence. When the witness heard what he thought was a gun being cocked, he called 911.
When deputies arrived, they found a teenager on the floor of the home, her hands bound behind her. They were told three men came into the home and pointed a gun at her before restraining her.
A man at the home told them that he was outside and when he came around the corner of the house, a gunman confronted him; he was also restrained.
Madrid-Rivera later pleaded guilty to robbery as a class-4 felony and other charges were dismissed.
He was sentenced in late September to three years of probation and 90 days in jail, less 18 days of pre-sentence confinement credit. He was also ordered to complete 60 hours of useful public service.
Jose Madrid was sentenced in July to seven years in prison for robbery and felony menacing, based on his involvement in the crime, his recent criminal history and other factors.
Arellano-Torres is set for arraignment Nov. 1. He is charged with false imprisonment, felony menacing, impersonating a peace officer and tampering with evidence.
