Compiled by Katharhynn Heidelberg
Nucla man charged with attempted murder; also shot self by accidentA West End man allegedly forced his way into a home on Heron Street in Nucla on Jan. 25, opened fire and fled. After being found near Colorado 141, the suspect, Leland C. A. Baker, 38, reportedly shot himself in the stomach by accident.
According to Montrose Combined Court records, Baker has since been charged with attempted second-degree murder; first-degree burglary (assault/menace); felony menacing; possession of a weapon by a previous offender and criminal mischief.
A preliminary hearing was slated for April 8.
The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office contacted Baker near Colorado 141 the morning of Jan. 25, after receiving a trespassing report; at the time of this contact, deputies had not been made aware of the Heron Street incident.
According to Sheriff Gene Lillard, at about 9:30 a.m., a person appeared at the West End MCSO substation to report having spotted a man parked next to a shop on private property. The witness said it appeared as though the man in the SUV was trying to hide, but that he departed when the witness told him he was trespassing. The witness furnished a license plate number and its general direction of travel on the highway.
A deputy then began searching for the suspect vehicle, which he found after turning on EE Road. After the deputy pulled in behind the SUV, it moved slowly forward for about 30 feet before stopping.
Lillard said the driver identified himself as Baker. As the deputy warned Baker that he could not be on other people’s property, he spotted a gun in a holster on the SUV’s passenger seat, which Baker said was a friend’s, per Lillard’s report.
A check on Baker’s records turned up a warrant from another jurisdiction. The warrant included a “caution” that Baker was possibly armed; however, the warrant originated outside the MCSO’s jurisdiction and was of the type not allowing for extradition.
During the contact, the deputy assisted Baker in getting his dog back into the SUV. Baker then made ready as if to leave in the vehicle, but then stopped and got out — he was hunched over at the waist, prompting the deputy to ask if he was OK.
According to Lillard, Baker said that in trying to move the gun into his lap, he had shot himself in the lower abdomen. The deputy rendered aid and summoned an ambulance.
It was not until the afternoon that the MCSO found out about the Heron Street matter. According to Lillard’s reports, a man whom the residents knew as “Lee” had kicked open the door and fired twice into the home for reasons they did not understand.
Deputies responded to investigate and collected evidence including a bullet, Lillard said.
Baker remained in custody Thursday on a $60,000 bond.
Trial set in Delta murder-attempt caseWarren Miller, accused of attempted first-degree murder, has been set for trial to start July 25.
Miller is accused of attacking his estranged wife in their rented home in Delta last summer and choking her to unconsciousness just feet from their young daughter’s bedroom.
When officers responded to their landlord’s phone call, they found the woman facedown, at first not breathing, and feared she was dead.
At the hospital, the woman explained she and Miller had argued over their impending divorce. She alleged Miller had attacked her as she walked from the bathroom and into the kitchen.
Miller’s defense attorneys previously argued that he’d been too intoxicated to form the level of intent prosecutors must prove in order to convict someone of attempted first-degree murder.
Menacing plea resolves kidnapping caseRodolfo Santistevan, once accused of opening fire on an Orange Road home and sending the occupant running for cover, was sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to felony menacing.
Santistevan was in October suspected of threatening a man who lived on Orange Road over an ex-girlfriend of Santistevan’s, whom the man was dating.
He was also accused of kidnapping the woman, who was found the next day, alone in a different vehicle in another jurisdiction. She reported Santistevan was in a different vehicle. He allegedly fled authorities when they spotted that vehicle and gave chase.
In Montrose, Santistevan was at first charged with attempted first-degree assault; first-degree kidnapping; possession of a weapon by a previous offender and felony menacing.
He pleaded guilty to felony menacing on Feb. 10 and was sentenced to the prison term, less 132 days of pre-sentence confinement.
“Evidence discovered after the original charges were filed, including interviews with key eyewitnesses, raised concerns about our ability to meet our burden of proof with respect to kidnapping and attempt to commit assault in the first-degree charges,” District Attorney Seth Ryan said.
“Evidence indicated that the victim was in his house when he heard three gunshots outside. Crime scene photos of three bullet holes in the victim’s car also raised concerns about our ability to prove the attempted assault charge,” he added.
“Our office is dedicated to a victim-centered approach to prosecution and the victim in this case supported the accepted plea agreement.”
Contested assault case ends with time-served sentenceChristopher Godfrey, who strongly disputed the charges against him that were filed over an October encounter, has resolved the case.
Godfrey was accused of coming into a home uninvited last year, refusing to leave, then cutting a neighbor who tried to intervene. However, evidence associated with charges based on those allegations failed to clear the bar at his preliminary hearing, leaving only a second-degree assault charge.
Godfrey on Dec. 16 pleaded to third-degree assault, according to Montrose Combined Court records. He was sentenced on Jan. 20 to one day of unsupervised probation and 60 days in jail, less 60 days of credit, plus costs, fines and fees.