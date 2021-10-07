CRIME ROUNDUP: Unwelcome houseguest accused of stabbing man in the arm; careless driving citation in Olathe injury-crash

Olathe police, bomb squad and ATF seize suspected explosives
The Olathe Police Department is working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms after locating automatic weapons and possible explosives/ pipe bomb materials at a residence on Church Street Tuesday, Oct. 5.
A tipster alerted authorities about the items Olathe Police Chief Rogelio Pacheco said.
His officers responded with the Grand Junction Police Department Bomb Squad to seize the items under a search warrant. No arrests have been made.
The law enforcement response required Church Street to be closed near the 500 block for several hours. Police notified nearby residents through the reverse 911 system.
“We’re very grateful that resident came forward with (information). We thank the public for coming forward,” Pacheco said.
It was the second time this year that explosives of some nature were found at a Montrose County home. In March, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office located suspected military-grade explosives similar to C-4. The U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit from Fort Carson took possession of the items and took over the investigation which has not resulted in charges so far, Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said.
Houseguest allegedly stabs man after overstaying welcome
A man who was invited into a home on South Fifth Street Oct. 1 allegedly began behaving erratically, refused to leave when told to, then stabbed a man who arrived to help evict him.
Christopher Godfrey, 52, was detained on suspicion of second-degree assault; first-degree burglary; violation of bail conditions and violating a protection order. Formal charges are due Oct. 21.
When officers responded to the call Oct. 1, Godfrey was still in the home and was ordered out at gunpoint.
The female resident explained she sometimes allows Godfrey in to rest or shower and she had done so that day, but he began throwing items around, so she fetched her downstairs tenant to help remove him.
When the man knocked, Godfrey allegedly opened the door, stabbed him in the arm with a knife and said: “Mind your own business.”
The man sustained a small wound but declined medical treatment at the scene.
Another neighbor told officers he had tried to talk Godfrey into leaving and that the woman had thrown water on him to get him to leave.
Godfrey said the woman and her tenant had been throwing his belongings into the front yard and cut the valve stem of his bike, his arrest affidavit states. He also denied ever stabbing the man.
Assault charges dropped in menacing case
Juan Escarcega-Hernandez saw first-degree assault charges dropped under an amended complaint.
Instead, he is charged with two counts each of felony menacing; illegal discharge of a firearm; prohibited use of a weapon and non-injury child abuse. Prosecutors amended the complaint on the eve of his preliminary hearing last week, which then was canceled, because the remaining charges are not eligible for a prelim.
Escarcega-Hernandez is due again in court on Nov. 8.
He was in April originally accused of opening fire on a vehicle his girlfriend was in and chasing it down the street after a dispute over child custody. He reportedly told police he had fired at the ground because the vehicle was coming at him.
Citation issued in Olathe rollover crash
The Grand Junction man injured last month when he rolled his pickup on U.S. 50 near Olathe was cited on allegations of driving without a license and careless driving causing injury, the Colorado State Patrol said.
Emilio Bingham, 24, was behind the wheel of a Ford F-350 on Sept. 24, eastbound on U.S. 50 at about milemarker 81, driving an estimated 75 mph when the truck’s right-side tires went off the roadway, according to the state patrol.
The vehicle rotated on the road, slid onto the shoulder, then rolled, injuring Bingham and the 29-year-old man riding with him. (Initial reports from the CSP indicated Bingham was alone in the vehicle, but the agency has since confirmed there was a passenger.) Both men were transported to hospitals for care.
The crash left the highway shut down near Carnation Road for a few hours Sept. 24.
Man pleads guilty to drug offenses
Matthew Kurr, accused of using rental vehicles to transport illegal drugs from out of state, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to Montrose County Combined Court records.
Sentencing was set for Oct. 25.
Kurr, free on bond, had been arrested in 2019 on drug distribution charges related to methamphetamine.
Charges filed in heroin case
Bobby “Troy” McKibben, arrested on drug allegations in September, was charged formally with drug possession, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and obstruction, according to court records.
McKibben, who was on parole and who was previously convicted of drug offenses in Montrose, was found slumped over in his vehicle at LaRaza Park on Sept. 23. He allegedly had a used syringe in his lap.
When police ordered him out of the vehicle, McKibben reportedly fled on foot. He was captured later after being tasered. McKibben allegedly admitted to using heroin and to being an addict.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.