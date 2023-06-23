Formal charges in Jay Jay Road crash
Erin Root, accused of causing a crash that injured others earlier this month, was charged formally with two counts of vehicular assault and two counts of vehicular assault-DUI, according to court records.
Root, 38, allegedly pulled in front of a Community Options van June 14, as she turned from Jay Jay Road onto U.S. 50. The oncoming van struck Root’s Pontiac in the side and spun it off the road. The van driver sustained moderate injuries and a passenger in the Pontiac was reported with severe injuries. The Colorado State Patrol suspected drugs as a factor in the crash, based on troopers’ on-scene observations.
Root is due again in court on July 6.
Charges filed in LaRaza Park menacing, hospital assault cases
Jeremiah Tomaske, accused of coming at a group of young people with a knife in LaRaza Park, was charged formally with second-degree assault, four counts of felony menacing and three counts of reckless child abuse.
Three boys and a young man were playing basketball in the park May 31, when Tomaske allegedly became upset and thought one of them had taken his lighter. He allegedly pulled a knife and charged. Although he dropped the knife, he pulled another from his pants leg, police also alleged. Witnesses further alleged Tomaske placed one of the boys in a chokehold, which the youth escaped, and that he stabbed the knife in their direction.
He was detained a bit later at a nearby fast food restaurant.
Tomaske also was charged formally with two counts of assault on a peace officer for his alleged conduct at Montrose Regional Health a few weeks before the alleged park encounter. He is accused of scuffling with security personnel there and breaking a male security guard’s finger, as well as pushing down a female security guard.
Tomaske returns to court June 26.
Grand Junction man charged with attempted robbery, burglary
Cody C. Yazzie, arrested in late May on allegations he pretended to have a weapon in order to force the collection of a perceived debt, was charged formally with attempted robbery. Yazzie also was charged with first-degree burglary/assault/menace, and with second-degree burglary of a building, court records show.
Yazzie allegedly went to a construction site on Tributary Street to demand money he claimed his brother was owed for work and would not leave when told to. An arrest affidavit alleges Yazzie reached behind his shirt and told the man from whom he demanded payment that he “had a gun on him,” placing the man in fear for his life. Yazzie later told police he’d pretended to have a gun because he felt threatened by the other man.
A bond hearing as been set for June 26.
Theft plea in embezzlement case
Greta Steil, charged with funneling thousands of dollars from a flooring business where she was the bookkeeper, has pleaded guilty to theft between $20,000 and $100,000, court records show.
Steil is to be sentenced Aug. 16.
Charges against a former codefendant were ultimately dismissed for lack of evidence.
Steil was in charge of accounts for Yanon’s Classic Hardwood Floors and Construction when the theft occurred. On Feb. 22, 2021, the business owner arrived at the shop and found the office empty. Steil and his two other employees had left resignation letters, and the owner discovered he had been locked out of his computer because the password had been changed.
According to documents in the case, when he gained access, he learned his QuickBook files had been deleted. The resulting investigation showed money shuffled from Steil’s employer’s bank accounts to her own, police said in an arrest warrant.
Man to be sentenced for menacing construction workers
Donald Rodarte Jr., initially accused of holding four construction workers hostage, settled the case with a plea to felony menacing and is to be sentenced Aug. 16, according to Montrose Combined Court records.
Rodarte was arrested Nov. 5, 2021, after holding the workers at gunpoint as they built a home. One of the men escaped from a second story window; the others talked Rodarte into leaving, according to his arrest affidavit.
A reportedly armed Rodarte was later detained in the area of Stoney Creek Lane.
Rodarte will also be sentenced in two other cases Aug. 16. He pleaded guilty to assault in a 2022 case and in a 2023 case, per the courts.
Drug suspect pleads to distribution charge
Michael Vo, one of several people snared in a drug trafficking investigation, has pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine, a class-2 drug felony, per Montrose Combined Court records.
Sentencing is set for Aug. 28.
Vo was indicted in 2021 with other men and more arrests followed his indictment. Most of his codefendants have pleaded out and been sentenced; codefendant Edward Sandoval is set for court July 7.