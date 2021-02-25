Police seek assault suspect
Police are searching for the person who reportedly punched a teenager, knocking back his top row of teeth, after the youth answered his door.
The alleged assault occurred Feb. 13 and was announced in a Monday alert from Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers.
According to the alert, the boy, 14, opened his door to three male parties in the 1100 block of South Cascade Avenue at about 4:30 p.m. Feb. 13. There was a brief exchange and one of the males reportedly punched the teen, inflicting serious bodily injury.
One of the males appeared on camera. According to the still provided by Crime Stoppers, he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with an indeterminate white and yellow logo on the chest, and a facial mask over his mouth and nose.
Anyone with information can make an anonymous tip by calling 970-249-8500; use the mobile P3Tips app or the P3Tips.com website. Information leading to an arrest may entitle the tipster to a cash award.
To report directly to the police, call 970-249-9110.
Probation ordered in meth cases
Alexis Torres-Coatney should understand she was receiving a significant break, District Judge Keri Yoder said Monday.
Torres-Coatney, who had been arrested twice last year for methamphetamine offenses, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute drugs in two different cases.
She was arrested last February after a traffic stop, along with a man in her vehicle. The arresting trooper at the time reported finding 18 grams of illegal drugs during searches of the car and her person. Torres-Coatney’s alleged companion, Eric Johnston, is set for an April trial in his case.
Torres-Coatney was again arrested last April, along with another man, after the state patrol pulled her over and reported finding 14 grams of suspected meth, as well as two guns her attorney on Monday said were not hers.
The man arrested with her no longer has an active case in Montrose. He was federally indicted on a weapons charge in a separate matter.
Although the judge expressed misgivings, she accepted Torres-Coatney’s plea agreement, which had stipulated to community corrections or probation. Torres-Coatney was sentenced to three years of probation, with 48 hours of useful public service, as well as ordered to complete treatment.
Prosecutors asked for two years, pointing to a urinalysis test that turned up positive for methamphetamine. However, Torres-Coatney had limited criminal history and intensive residential treatment could give her the opportunity to turn things around “even though it’s a tough road,” Deputy District Attorney Jason Wilson said.
Defense attorney Brent Martin said it was clear his client has a substance abuse problem. He also said she understands what will happen if she violates the terms of probation for two class-3 drug felonies.
Martin said he, too, was concerned that weapons were found in Torres-Coatney’s vehicle at the time of her arrest, however, these did not belong to her.
“This is her last chance” before she could end up in an even more dire situation, Martin said.
Yoder told Torres-Coatney there was no doubt she was getting off extremely easy. She was concerned that Torres-Coatney didn’t appear to take responsibility for some of what happened and of the criminal charges she’d racked up by age 19.
On the other hand, the pre-sentence investigation report was favorable, showing Torres-Coatney with a strong work history and pro-social activity.
“I hope this is the last time we see you, because if you keep going down this road it’s going to get worse and worse,” Yoder said, imposing three years of probation in each case, along with requirements for evaluation and treatment.
Prison-bound defendant remorseful for role in heroin scheme
In apologizing for her role in heroin distribution, Nakisha Ramirez vowed she will leave prison a better person.
Ramirez was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin and to eight years, concurrent, for the same charge in another case. She was also given three years, concurrent, for vehicular eluding and 30 days in county jail for false reporting.
“I know it was wrong and it didn’t hurt just me, but it hurt my family and my community,” Ramirez said. “When I come out, I will be a better person.”
Ramirez was arrested in April 2020 as part of a multi-agency investigation into heroin trafficking during which a large quantity of heroin was seized.
Arrested at the same time was Joaquin Chavez-Luna, who according to court records pleaded guilty to drug distribution and was sentenced to six years in prison.
According to what was said in court Monday, Ramirez was caught with 8.6 ounces, or 240 grams of heroin — more, Judge Keri Yoder said, than the amount Ramirez had agreed to sell an undercover operative.
Ramirez could have been sentenced to between eight and 32 years.
Deputy District Attorney Ian Fowler said Ramirez had taken responsibility and understood her conduct, so he was not inclined to push for more than 10 years.
Ramirez has a significant substance abuse problem, defense attorney Brent Martin said, and unfortunately, she engaged with people who were involved in drug sales, who had access to large quantities of heroin.
He argued for the minimum of eight years, conceding that Ramirez would have likely been convicted at trial. Ramirez’s cooperation with the drug task force had been to such an extent that there was little defense he could have mounted for a jury, Martin said.
His client is motivated to remain sober, he also said.
Yoder accepted Ramirez’s apology and agreed her actions had affected many people.
“We’re talking about a large amount of heroin,” the judge said, going on to reference heroin and fentanyl overdoses in Montrose. Although Ramirez indeed has a substance abuse problem, she offered to sell an undercover officer a quarter pound of heroin, Yoder also said.
Paonia attempted murder case proceeds
The case against Henry Russell, the Delta County man accused of opening fire on a rival last year, proceeded to District Court after a Feb. 18 finding of sufficient probable cause.
Russell is now set for arraignment March 22 on charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault.
Russell allegedly shot another man last October, as he drove by the individual who was walking outside of Paonia.
The other man was hit in the neck, but survived and jumped into a passing vehicle, which drove him into the town of Paonia. The man told authorities Russell had chased them into town.
Investigators determined Russell and the injured man had a long-standing dispute over back-and-forth thefts between the two of them.
