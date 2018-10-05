DCSO makes meth, heroin bust
A parolee is back behind bars after, authorities allege, he was found with significant quantities of methamphetamine, as well as heroin.
Lonny Len Hilbers, 42, was arrested Oct. 3 in Delta, after Delta County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ryan Sparks spotted his truck, which was the subject of anonymous tips from people concerned the vehicle was being used to distribute meth and heroin.
Sparks followed behind the vehicle; he then watched it drive down the wrong side of the road and swerve out of the way of an RV, according to Hilbers’ arrest affidavit.
The truck then reportedly braked hard and turned into a driveway without benefit of a turn signal.
Hilbers reportedly gave permission to be searched; Sparks reported finding three knives on him.
Inside a backpack, deputies found “numerous plastic bags containing an off-white crystalline substances suspected of being methamphetamine and a dark brown or black substance suspected of being heroin,” Sparks wrote in the affidavit.
The suspected heroin, with packaging, weighed 7.9 grams. All told, authorities found 36.9 grams of suspected meth, along with about $500 cash in Hilbers’ wallet.
Sparks also alleged finding needles, scales and other suspected paraphernalia, plus small amounts of marijuana, the latter of which were destroyed with Hilbers’ permission.
Hilbers was arrested on suspicion of drug possession with the intent to distribute; possession of meth; possession of heroin; possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic offenses.
Formal charges are pending.
Hilbers, who was on parole at the time of his arrest, is due in court Oct. 17. It was not clear Thursday whether he had posted bond.
“It was very good, investigative work from one of our deputies; aggressive police work that he was able to do this interdiction and get that quantity of drugs off our streets, and this individual who is on parole back in custody,” Delta County Sheriff Fred McKee said.
Attempted murder charge filed in standoff
Gabriel Garcia, who allegedly pointed a gun at a hotel clerk last month, then holed up in a conference room and took aim at police, was on Thursday charged formally with attempted second-degree murder.
Garcia is also charged with assault on a peace officer; felony menacing; possession of a weapon by a previous offender; drug possession and as a special offender-deadly weapon, according to Montrose Combined Court records.
On Sept. 12, Garcia reportedly went to the Holiday Inn Express and asked for a room. When he was denied, he allegedly pointed a weapon, then secreted himself inside a business conference room.
As Montrose Police Special Weapons and Tactics team members closed in, Garcia allegedly pointed his gun at Officer Taylor Deines who, fearing for his life, fired, striking Garcia in the hand.
Investigators recovered a handgun as well as suspected methamphetamine. When Garcia’s blood was later tested at the hospital, it was positive ecstasy and meth, his arrest affidavit says.
Police said Garcia made suicidal statements throughout the SWAT standoff, which displaced hotel guests.
Garcia is being held on a $750,000 bond. He next appears in court Oct. 11.
