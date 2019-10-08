Three formally charged in gas station hold-up
Two more suspects have been charged in the July robbery of Alta Convenience Store.
Alleged conspirators Joseph Charron and Paydon Boyle are both charged with aggravated robbery and misdemeanor theft, according to court records.
The men were issued summonses and are not in custody. They are due in court Oct. 31.
Tristan Billingsley, who was arrested in connection with the reported robbery, has been charged with aggravated robbery, menacing and theft. His next court date is Oct. 24.
Billingsley was arrested in September, accused of driving to the convenience store in Boyle’s Jeep, with him and Charron.
Billingsley allegedly went into the store wearing a bandana across his face and pointed a gun at the clerk, giving him “eight seconds” to hand over cash.
Police investigators said in an arrest affidavit the robbery was a plan between the three men to settle a bar tab of $68 and they divided what was left of the $253 take between them.
Billingsley denies the allegations and in court last month, his attorney said he had cooperated with the police in an attempt to take care of things.
According to the affidavit, Boyle initially told police the other two men had taken his Jeep without permission, but when confronted with footage of him walking with them the morning of the robbery, allegedly admitted driving them to the gas station. Officers acting on a search warrant located the gun where Boyle said it would be, the affidavit says.
Charron called Boyle after the robbery and told him to “deny” everything, the affidavit also alleges.
Multiple counts filed in Delta drug bust
A Delta County man who reportedly said he found methamphetamine in the parking lot of his business has been charged with 12 offenses, including multiple felonies.
Michael Levins, who denies the allegations, was arrested in late September after a domestic violence complaint led to deputies pulling over his vehicle.
He is free on bond.
Levins was formally charged with drug possession with the intent to distribute or manufacture, a class-2 drug felony, according to a spokeswoman from the 7th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
Levins was also charged as a special offender, related to having a weapon while allegedly engaged in distribution/manufacture of drugs.
He is further charged with two counts of drug possession; one count of possession of a dangerous weapon; two counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender as a class-5 felony; two counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender as a class-6 felony; the misdemeanor counts of possessing a defaced firearm and possessing an illegal weapon (metallic knuckles) and the petty drug offense of possessing drug paraphernalia.
The Delta County Sheriff’s Office stopped Levins last month on U.S. 50 as part of an investigation into a reported domestic violence incident at his residence earlier.
Deputies reported finding a baggie of suspected meth in Levins’ pocket, which according to his arrest affidavit, Levins said he had picked up from his parking lot, but didn’t know what it was.
The affidavit also says Levins told deputies the free-air sniffs by the sheriff’s K9s were “illegal.”
Authorities said they found four firearms, three of which had been reported stolen; about 2 grams of heroin; a total of 282 grams of meth; 21 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and a Taser.
Levins is due again in court Oct. 30.
Deputies also arrested a man with Levins, Archie Ware Jr., on a firearms charge and for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender. His court date is Oct. 21.
