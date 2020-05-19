Attempted murder charged in February home invasion case
Attempted murder charges have been filed against a Mancos man accused of forcing his way into a home on Lincoln Road and aiming a rifle at one of the occupants before twice pulling the trigger.
Frankie T. Lopez, who denied the allegations, was arrested in late February. According to Montrose Combined Court records, he was charged formally with attempted first-degree murder; first-degree burglary-armed with explosives or weapon; first-degree burglary involving assault or menacing; three counts of felony menacing; one count of first-degree criminal trespass; of violating a protection order and violating bond in two prior cases.
He is due in court Wednesday.
In February, Lopez allegedly came into the home where his former girlfriend was staying, fetched a .22 rifle that was inside, kicked in a bedroom door and pointed the weapon in the face of a 23-year-old man there.
The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office said Lopez pulled the trigger and that the younger man could hear the firing pin striking an empty chamber. The gun did not go off, and the alleged victim shoved the rifle away by the barrel. He and a roommate fought off Lopez, who then fled, the MCSO said.
Lopez was later apprehended on Dallas Divide (Colorado 62), with help from multiple agencies.
Two charged in heroin trafficking case
Joaquin Chavez-Luna and Nakisha Ramirez, who were arrested in April for alleged involvement in heroin trafficking, have been charged formally with possession with the intent to distribute drugs.
Chavez-Luna is additionally charged as a special offender; as a special offender-importation, and with three counts of obstruction of a peace officer.
He is due in court Wednesday.
Ramirez was also charged as a drug special offender-importation, as well as with violating bond and possessing drug paraphernalia.
She also has three earlier cases: drug possession; drug possession with intent to distribute and violation of bond; and motor vehicle theft and eluding, per court records.
Ramirez is due in court May 28.
The two were arrested after a lengthy, multi-agency investigation. The police reported seizing distribution-level amounts of heroin.
Arraignment set for man who who allegedly took baby
Dustin Alt, the man suspected of taking a baby girl from Delta to Durango in January, is set to be arraigned June 22.
Alt is charged with violation of custody, a class-5 felony; non-injury child abuse, a misdemeanor, and with violating bail bond conditions, a class-6 felony.
Alt allegedly took off with a 10-month-old girl earlier this year, after her mother was dropped at the emergency room in Delta.
The woman had sustained an arrow wound to her pelvic area and had to be taken elsewhere for care. She told authorities she had sat on the arrow, the Delta County Sheriff’s Office said previously.
The baby’s disappearance triggered a statewide Amber Alert. Police in Durango later located Alt’s vehicle in a motel parking lot there after receiving information he was at that motel.
The baby was found safe and reunited with family members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.